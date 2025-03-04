Guess Who Has Ties to USAID

Ex-Biden White House press secretary Jen Psaki's sister worked for nearly a decade at a radical non-governmental organization (NGO) that has raked in millions in taxpayer funding from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Between 2013 and 2021, Stephanie Psaki, the younger sister of Jen "Circle Back" Psaki, was a high-ranking officer at the Population Council, a pro-abortion NGO formed from a conference of population control activists and several well-known eugenicists.

Founded to curb purported overpopulation, the Population Council pushes abortion as a means of reducing global birth rates, particularly among demographics they deem unworthy of reproducing. At the council's founding assembly, the conferees lamented how civil society had hampered "natural selection by saving more 'weak' lives and enabling them to reproduce," resulting in "a downward trend in [...] genetic quality," according to a verbatim record of the proceedings. American Eugenics Society (AES) members Frederick Osborn and Frank Notestein were accordingly selected as two of the council's succeeding presidents.

Initial grants supported studies on "differential fertility among social classes" and financed sterilization experiments on "women with bad hereditary history." Early donors included the Soros-funded Ford Foundation, but U.S. government agencies, like USAID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), would become the council's biggest financial backers.

Today, the Population Council proudly lists USAID on their partners page: "We thank our partners for their generosity and for sharing our vision of an equitable and sustainable future for everyone, everywhere."

According to the Population Council's most recent financial statements, USAID has given the group more than $144 million in grant money: $9.7 million in 2023, $7.7 million in 2022, $7.6 million in 2021, $10.8 million in 2020, $18.2 million in 2019, $30.8 million in 2018, $29.2 million in 2017, and $30.1 million in 2016.

However, on Monday, amid the Trump administration's crackdown on wasteful government spending, the Population Council announced that they've received termination notices for four USAID awards. In a statement on the USAID award terminations, the council said these contracts, in part, increased access to "family planning" in the North, West, and Central Africa Region, among other programming.

"The abrupt closure of these projects leaves important research and technical assistance programs—and the people that would benefit from them—in jeopardy," the Population Council claimed. "For decades, USAID has advanced the Council's rigorous research to improve the health and wellbeing of underserved populations around the world. We stand in staunch support of USAID's critical work—which has saved millions of lives all over the world—and its implementing partners, as well as the people and communities devastated by this sudden and far-reaching termination of funding."

In 2018, as part of USAID's flagship Evidence Project, the U.S. international aid agency partnered with the Population Council on expanding "family planning" for female factory workers as young as 18 in Egypt. This initiative involved the establishment of the country's first "women's health" clinic to provide so-called "reproductive" services to almost 20,000 women laborers working in the factories there. Under the auspices of USAID funding, and in partnership with Planned Parenthood's international arm, the Population Council also researched ways to "prevent pregnancy" in India and "scale up family planning" in Zambia.

Since the 1960s, the Population Council has developed and widely disseminated contraceptives in underdeveloped countries, including implementing large-scale IUD insertion programs despite the adverse side effects, such as severe pain, bleeding, and perforated uteruses. Of those contraceptive products, the council co-created Mirena, the first levonorgestrel‐releasing intrauterine system (LNG‐IUS) a.k.a. hormonal IUD, which was added to USAID's commodity catalog in 2021. With the help of USAID acting as an international procurer, Mirena is made available in more than 50 low- and middle-income countries through supranational supply agreements brokered by Bayer.

So, where does Stephanie Psaki, an ardent abortion advocate who has since spoken out in defense of USAID's foreign funding, fit into the picture?

She served as a senior researcher and director of the group's Girl Innovation Research and Learning (GIRL) Center, where she authored "scientific" literature in support of abortion. In this research role, Stephanie Psaki told CNN that without access to abortion, women cannot be empowered and are limited in their potential. Restricting abortion access is "also about racism," she's claimed.

Then, in February 2024, President Joe Biden tapped her to be his U.S. coordinator for global health security at the White House.

At the time, Jen Psaki touted her sister's appointment.

As special assistant to the president, Stephanie Psaki helped organize the federal government's response to emerging health threats detected overseas, as part of the Biden administration's pandemic preparedness efforts.

Prior to this White House post, a special congressionally created position, Stephanie Psaki served on the National Security Council as deputy senior director for global health security and biodefense. In 2021, she joined the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)'s global affairs office, serving as a senior advisor on "human rights and gender equity."

Last month, Stephanie Psaki became a D.C.-based senior fellow at Brown University's School of Public Health, where she will explore approaches addressing "growing global health threats, such as those posed by climate change."

