Illegal Alien Is Charged With Murder After Being Released By New York Police Due to 'Paperwork Error'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  September 17, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

President Joe Biden should take note of this article the next time he refuses to address the crisis he created at the southern border. 

An illegal alien stands accused of killing a man after being let out of jail due to a paperwork error for previously stabbing someone on a separate occasion. 

Earlier this month, Carlos Corrales-Ramirez was arrested and arraigned in a Rensselaer County, New York court for the fatal stabbing of 28-year-old Jario J. Hernandez-Sanchez. 

The Honduran illegal migrant had been previously apprehended by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents near Champlain, New York, in March. They discovered an active warrant for his arrest in Laurel, Maryland, related to a non-fatal stabbing, arresting and holding him under ICE detention. 

Former acting CBP commissioner Mark Morgan praised Border Patrol agents for arresting the suspect who was "one, in the country illegally; and two, he had a warrant out of Maryland for a violent stabbing."

The Border Patrol agents turned Corrales-Ramirez over to New York State police officers. He then spent three months in the Clinton County Jail, waiting for Maryland to approve his extradition. However, it never came, and a county judge ordered his release in June.

Maryland failed to obtain a governor's warrant for the extradition during his three-month stint in New York. Clinton County Judge William Favreau approved an extension of his hold from 30 days to 90 days because Maryland had yet to respond to the extradition request.

A month later— after Corrales-Ramirez had already been released— Maryland finally responded. 

Morgan revealed that ICE released the detainer on Corrales-Ramirez due to the constraints imposed by United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas. 

"So even if someone is caught here illegally and charged with another crime, that's still not enough for Sec. Mayorkas, as he says, that's not a bright-line rule," Morgan said. "He makes ICE go through this lengthy analysis to determine whether they're a public safety threat, and at the end of the day, it really says that they have to be convicted of a violent crime." 

Earlier this week, Corrales-Ramirez entered a not-guilty plea during his arraignment. He will also be forced to undergo a mental health evaluation. 

