Biden Will Veto Military Pay Raise Because It Doesn’t Cater to Climate Change, Transgenders Enough

Since day one in office, President Joe Biden has advanced policies that weaken America's military and distract from its core mission of protecting the nation.

Biden has continually proposed cuts to the defense budget while sending hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. The president has also tried to politicize America's armed forces and cater to those who are transgender, pro-abortion, or radical climate change activists.

This week, the White House announced Biden will veto a GOP bill that includes military pay raises for soldiers should it pass.

The House Republican legislation would have given the military's junior enlisted troops a 30 percent raise next year and ensure that no military member would make less than the equivalent of $15 per hour during a 40-hour work week.

"If the president were presented with H.R. 4365, he would veto it.," the White House said in a press release, pointing to the lack of Left-wing agenda items such as diversity initiatives, abortion, transgender issues, and climate change.

"The draft bills also include numerous new, partisan policy provisions with devastating consequences, including harming access to reproductive healthcare, threatening the health and safety of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Americans, endangering marriage equality, hindering critical climate change initiatives, and preventing the Administration from promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion," the White House stated.

The Biden Administration also opposed pay raises for junior enlisted members because it does not agree with "making a significant, permanent change to the basic pay schedule" while the administration is already reviewing military compensation.

In July, the GOP-led House passed the $886 billion defense bill. Since then, Republicans have made several changes, including repealing the DOD's abortion travel policy, which reimburses military members for any costs when traveling to a state to get an abortion where the procedure is legal.

Republicans also excluded initiatives the Biden Administration wanted to include, such as prohibiting the Defense Department from providing sex-change surgeries and gender hormone treatments for transgender military personnel.

The White House condemned the GOP's changes to the bill, claiming the new proposal is unfair to the LGBTQ community and would make "deep cuts to climate change and clean energy programs."