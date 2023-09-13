Watch This Out-Of-Touch Democrat Praise New Mexico’s Unconstitutional Gun Carry Ban

Out-of-touch Democrats who sit on their high horses up in the hills surrounded by loads of security feel they have every right to take American's right of self-defense away from them.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is just one example of that.

On Wednesday, the elitist praised New Mexico Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's executive order, which aimed to suspend open and concealed carry across the state for at least 30 days— citing a "public health order."

Warren echoed Grisham's claims that banning people's right to own a firearm would bring down gun violence.

"A few years back, D.C. said, 'We just wanna basically ban carrying guns,' and good for D.C.," Warren told CNN. "And then an extremist United States Supreme Court said, 'Nope, we're not gonna let you do it.'"

The Democrat referred to the 2008 District of Columbia v. Heller case, in which the Supreme Court struck down the city's handgun ban. The 5-4 decision established the individual right to possess a firearm for self-defense in their home.

Last week, Grisham issued an executive ban on the right to carry a gun in the state's largest city, Albuquerque, citing recent gun violence.

However, in lite of the Democratic governor's authoritarian attempt to restrict her state's Second Amendment, U.S. District Court Judge David Urias blocked Grisham's order, ruling that it is not an enforceable act.

In addition, the state's Democrat Attorney General Raul Torrez said that he would not defend the state in the public health emergency order lawsuits, stating in a letter that he does not believe the order will have any meaningful impact on public safety.

Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen also said he would not enforce the executive order, saying it is unconstitutional and could lead to further violence.

Fellow Democrat Sen. Martin Heinrich also refused to support Grisham's claims, acknowledging that gun violence is an issue in New Mexico, but the governor's order would not save lives.

Senate Republican leader Greg Baca applauded the judge's ruling, saying the governor's malfeasance and absolute disregard for the Second Amendment are alarming.

"We hope this ruling and the vast backlash to this order sends a clear message to the Governor and her allies—the people have had enough, and we will not stand by idly and allow our freedoms and rights to be eroded," Baca continued.