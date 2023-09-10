Mike Lindell Blasts Dominion Lawyers In Fiery Deposition

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell got into a heated exchange with Dominion lawyers after commenting on “lumpy pillows.”

In newly released clips from a March deposition, Lindell erupted at attorneys questioning him over claims the 2020 election was fraudulent.

He accused lawyers of bias in the defamation claim.

“You’re just a lawyer; you’re an ambulance-chasing lawyer, so don’t start with me. I got all day,” Lindell said. “I’ll take as much time as you want, so let’s go. You’re not my boss; you’re just a lawyer, a frivolous lawyer.”

The clips were released after the lawyers of Dr. Eric Coomer, Dominion Director of Product Strategy and Security, filed to compel deposition testimony in court.

“Okay, and I’m not asking about the lumpy pillow calls,” a Dominion lawyer said, referring to customer service calls involving Lindell.

“No, they’re not lumpy pillows; that’s not what they call on,” Lindell fired back. “When you say lumpy pillows, now you’re an a***ole. You got that? You’re an a***ole, is what you are!”

Lindell can be seen getting frustrated as the lawyers continue to question him.

The deposition described Lindell as “vulgar, threatening, loud, [and] disrespectful,” who is “the most prolific vectors of baseless conspiracy theories claiming election fraud in the 2020 election.”

However, Lindell— a longtime supporter of former President Trump— was one of the few who tried to bring justice to the 2020 election.

Lindell accused Coomer of being “a traitor to the United States” due to his work with Dominion, according to the lawsuit.

In 2021, Dominion sued Lindell for defamation, seeking $1.3 billion in damages.