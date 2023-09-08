Biden Admin Mulls Ankle Monitors for Illegal Migrants to Keep Them From Leaving Texas

As the border crisis continues to spiral out of control, the Biden Administration is reportedly considering putting ankle monitors on illegal migrants to keep them from leaving Texas. At the same time, they are screened for asylum eligibility.

However, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) promises to send "even more buses" loaded with illegal migrants to Democrat-run cities, such as Washington, D.C., if President Joe Biden sticks to his plan.

According to the Los Angeles Times, three Biden Administration officials said a Department of Homeland Security policy is mulling over plans on forcing illegal aliens to stay in Texas once they cross the border as a potential solution to stemming the flow of family arrivals.

"Biden considers forcing migrant families to remain in Texas. This scam was tried years ago & was shot down by a judge," Abbott tweeted. "We will send Biden the same swift justice."

The report notes that keeping illegal migrants close to the southern border makes it easier for them to be deported if they are ineligible for asylum status. The policy would look similar to the Reagan-era Family Expedited Removal Management program, which subjects migrants in select cities to curfews and GPS tracking.

In response, a spokesperson for the DHS said the Biden Administration "is committed to expanding safe and orderly pathways for migrants to lawfully enter the United States while imposing consequences to those who fail to use those pathways."

Should the plan come to fruition, Texas will face pressure on how to deal with the strain of limited resources caused by Biden's open border policies.

Since May 2023, the DHS has removed or returned over 200,000 individuals, including over 17,000 individual family unit members, from the U.S. Last month, family arrivals reached an all-time high, with Border Patrol agents arresting nearly 91,000 migrants in family groups.

Democrat leaders have voiced concerns over the massive flood of illegal migrants taking over their state despite failing to blame Biden for his lax policies.

Abbott has bused more than 35,000 illegal aliens to self-declared sanctuary cities, including more than 13,300 to New York City, since August 2022— causing NYC Mayor Eric Adams to voice his opposition and plead for help from the federal government.

"This issue will destroy New York City. Destroy New York City," Adams said this week. "We're getting 10,000 migrants a month."