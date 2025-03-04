Attorney General Pam Bondi Delivered a Major Update on the Epstein Docs
After This Vote, the Dems Show They Really Haven't Learned Anything From Their...
Republicans Might Have a Nuclear Option for Making the Trump Tax Cuts Permanent
VIP
Did Zelenskyy Go Blind During His Oval Office Meltdown?
Democrats Want Trump and Musk Dead (and You Too)
Ukraine Ministers Speaking Truth
Trump Celebrates Treasury Department's 'Exciting News' on the Corporate Transparency Act a...
Former Rep. Mia Love's Family Gives a Heartbreaking Update About Her Health
VIP
Vance Describes the Tense Meeting With Zelenskyy and Shares a Message for the...
Trudeau Announces Retaliatory Tariffs on the US
President Trump Has 'Revolutionized' The New American Revolution
Chairmen Comer and Jordan Are Bringing Familiar Faces to Trump's Joint Session Address
Harvard Still Doesn't Get It
How Republicans Can Realize President Trump’s Agenda On Trade Reform
Tipsheet

Whoever Thought This Video Was a Good Idea for the House Dem Leader Should Be Given a Raise

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 04, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY) probably does not like his job right now. As leader of House Democrats, he’s been slapped down at every turn. On the Sunday shows, he’s reminded of the Democrats’ appalling poll numbers. On the Hill, his carefully crafted talking points about the GOP budget are eviscerated by a simple question: where’s the evidence? 

Advertisement

Now, he’s claiming that the American people are on the Democratic Party’s side in a laughable video where he makes this point totally alone outside of the Capitol Building. It’s not just conservatives who are mocking this video:

Recommended

Attorney General Pam Bondi Delivered a Major Update on the Epstein Docs Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Whoever thought this was a good idea deserves a raise. There should be more videos of the top Democrats being alone, screaming into the void about how they want illegal alien crime to explode, an open border, endless funding to the Ukraine quagmire, men participating in women’s sports and the rest of their agenda where they’re firmly on the opposite end of these 80/20 issues.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Attorney General Pam Bondi Delivered a Major Update on the Epstein Docs Matt Vespa
Trump Celebrates Treasury Department's 'Exciting News' on the Corporate Transparency Act and BOI Leah Barkoukis
After This Vote, the Dems Show They Really Haven't Learned Anything From Their 2024 Loss Matt Vespa
Republicans Might Have a Nuclear Option for Making the Trump Tax Cuts Permanent Matt Vespa
Why a Top FBI Official Probably Regretted Sending This Message to His Agents Matt Vespa
Democrats Want Trump and Musk Dead (and You Too) Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Attorney General Pam Bondi Delivered a Major Update on the Epstein Docs Matt Vespa
Advertisement