Whoever Thought This Video Was a Good Idea for the House Dem Leader Should Be Given a Raise

Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-NY) probably does not like his job right now. As leader of House Democrats, he’s been slapped down at every turn. On the Sunday shows, he’s reminded of the Democrats’ appalling poll numbers. On the Hill, his carefully crafted talking points about the GOP budget are eviscerated by a simple question: where’s the evidence?

🚨Hakeem Jeffries confronted with BRUTAL Democrat poll numbers —



— after Hakeem attempts to spin with lies about Medicare and Social Security, gets nuked by Jake Tapper of all people:



TAPPER: "Congressional Democrats polling is at about 20%. So, that's an issue for you." pic.twitter.com/wDqKhK8ok5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 23, 2025

🚨 Hakeem Jeffries CONFRONTED on Medicaid Cut Claims 🚨



Daily Caller News Foundation Reporter @AndiNapier: "Republicans have been adamant that Medicaid will not be gutted by this budget resolution. Where is the proof that Medicaid will be gutted?"



JEFFRIES: "Republicans are… pic.twitter.com/JQtkjFdD8u — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 27, 2025

Now, he’s claiming that the American people are on the Democratic Party’s side in a laughable video where he makes this point totally alone outside of the Capitol Building. It’s not just conservatives who are mocking this video:

WATCH: Rep. Jeffries (while standing completely alone) insists Democrats aren’t paying protesters



“Whatz wrong whichy’all?! The American people are with us. We don’t need paid protesters, bro!”pic.twitter.com/t4StRQk7o7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2025

Which genius decided to film a video where House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries says the American people are with him and his colleagues—while standing completely alone in front of the Capitol?



I’m not saying he needed to film this in front of a massive crowd, but who in his… pic.twitter.com/707t2oh8sp — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 3, 2025

Whoever thought this was a good idea deserves a raise. There should be more videos of the top Democrats being alone, screaming into the void about how they want illegal alien crime to explode, an open border, endless funding to the Ukraine quagmire, men participating in women’s sports and the rest of their agenda where they’re firmly on the opposite end of these 80/20 issues.