AG Bondi Claims Her Office Has Recovered the Epstein Docs That Were Reportedly Being Hidden

We have news regarding when an actual Jeffrey Epstein document will drop from Attorney General Pam Bondi. She said last night that a “truckload” of Epstein documents arrived at the Federal Bureau of Investigation last week, and Kash Patel is involved in reviewing them all.

The FBI director has promised to overturn all rocks relating to the Epstein files essentially. He must since last week’s document dump was a two-jab punch to the gut: both releases—the morning and late afternoon—were files already made public through past media reports or files disclosed during the trial of Epstein’s top lieutenant, Ghislaine Maxwell. It was a total dud.

Bondi said her office reportedly found the documents last Friday around 8 AM. Director Patel will have a detailed report on why these files weren’t initially disclosed. The attorney general said they were stored in the Southern District of New York. She wants a full report on why they were withheld since the Biden administration knew these documents existed and sat on them. We can probably answer why there was extreme slow-walking—all the Democrats’ top allies and friends are probably in these files.

BREAKING: Attorney General Pam Bondi says a "truckload" of Jeffrey Epstein files arrived on Friday, says FBI Director Kash Patel is looking through them now.



"We got them all Friday at 8AM. Thousands of pages of documents. I have the FBI going through them."



— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 4, 2025

Ms. Bondi reaffirmed the Justice Department’s commitment to transparency and honesty. The people have the right to know.

There will be a redaction process, and Ms. Maxwell is appealing her case to the Supreme Court. It could take a while, but there were rumblings that something was off last Thursday, regarding why we were offered a whole lot of nothing. It was the motherlode of retreads. All roads of palace intrigue led back to the Southern District of New York.

Last night, the head of the FBI's New York Field Office, James Dennehy, was dismissed. He was allegedly the one trying to bury the documents. I’d rather we had a read document dump last week, of course, but at least we have an update on what could be an actual document drop in the future.