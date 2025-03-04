Here Are the Dems Who Voted to Keep Transanity in Women's Sports
Republicans Might Have a Nuclear Option for Making the Trump Tax Cuts Permanent
VIP
Did Zelensky Go Blind During His Oval Office Meltdown?
Why a Top FBI Official Probably Regretted Sending This Message to His Agents
The Theme for Trump's Address to Congress Tomorrow Is Perfect, But Libs Will...
Democrats Want Trump and Musk Dead (and You Too)
Ukraine Ministers Speaking Truth
For Whom the Zelle Tolls
More Ignored Founding Fathers’ Advice, Part One
President Trump Has 'Revolutionized' The New American Revolution
Harvard Still Doesn't Get It
How Republicans Can Realize President Trump’s Agenda On Trade Reform
The Zelensky White House Dust-Up
Melania Trump Makes Capitol Hill Debut, Calls for Stronger Laws Against Revenge Porn
Tipsheet

AG Bondi Claims Her Office Has Recovered the Epstein Docs That Were Reportedly Being Hidden

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 04, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

We have news regarding when an actual Jeffrey Epstein document will drop from Attorney General Pam Bondi. She said last night that a “truckload” of Epstein documents arrived at the Federal Bureau of Investigation last week, and Kash Patel is involved in reviewing them all.

Advertisement

The FBI director has promised to overturn all rocks relating to the Epstein files essentially. He must since last week’s document dump was a two-jab punch to the gut: both releases—the morning and late afternoon—were files already made public through past media reports or files disclosed during the trial of Epstein’s top lieutenant, Ghislaine Maxwell. It was a total dud. 

Bondi said her office reportedly found the documents last Friday around 8 AM. Director Patel will have a detailed report on why these files weren’t initially disclosed. The attorney general said they were stored in the Southern District of New York. She wants a full report on why they were withheld since the Biden administration knew these documents existed and sat on them. We can probably answer why there was extreme slow-walking—all the Democrats’ top allies and friends are probably in these files. 

Ms. Bondi reaffirmed the Justice Department’s commitment to transparency and honesty. The people have the right to know. 

Recommended

Republicans Might Have a Nuclear Option for Making the Trump Tax Cuts Permanent Matt Vespa
Advertisement

There will be a redaction process, and Ms. Maxwell is appealing her case to the Supreme Court. It could take a while, but there were rumblings that something was off last Thursday, regarding why we were offered a whole lot of nothing. It was the motherlode of retreads. All roads of palace intrigue led back to the Southern District of New York. 

Last night, the head of the FBI's New York Field Office, James Dennehy, was dismissed. He was allegedly the one trying to bury the documents. I’d rather we had a read document dump last week, of course, but at least we have an update on what could be an actual document drop in the future.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Republicans Might Have a Nuclear Option for Making the Trump Tax Cuts Permanent Matt Vespa
Why a Top FBI Official Probably Regretted Sending This Message to His Agents Matt Vespa
Democrats Want Trump and Musk Dead (and You Too) Derek Hunter
Here Are the Dems Who Voted to Keep Transanity in Women's Sports Matt Vespa
Sen. Murphy Rants Against 'MAGA World' After He's Called Out for Meeting With Zelenskyy Ahead of WH Visit Rebecca Downs
For Whom the Zelle Tolls Stephen Moore

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Republicans Might Have a Nuclear Option for Making the Trump Tax Cuts Permanent Matt Vespa
Advertisement