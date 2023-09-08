Biden Ad Highlights His Ability to Walk, Travel Despite Barely Being Able to Stay Awake Through Dinner

As President Joe Biden nears his 81st birthday, a newly released re-election campaign video highlights his ability to walk and travel internationally despite consistently questioning his old age and lack of physical health.

The ad paints Biden’s leadership on the global stage amid the war in Ukraine as strong and fearless, touting his "quiet strength.”

Biden’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "the first time in modern history that an American president went into a war zone not controlled by the United States,” the ad states.

However, Biden’s presidency has been filled with failure, weakness, and chaos that caused middle-class families to struggle due to the failing economy, which has skyrocketed the cost of living and damaged the U.S.’s relationship with international allies.

“In the middle of a war zone, Joe Biden showed the world what America is made of,” the ad continued. “He entered Ukraine under cover of night, and in the morning, Joe Biden walked shoulder to shoulder with our allies in the war-torn streets, standing up for democracy in a place where a tyrant is waging war to take it away.”

The ad emphasizes the 80-year-old president’s ability to wake up early and start the day with meetings, portraying him as youthful vigor.

However, in a recent book detailing the first two years of Biden's time in office, author Franklin Foer reveals that the president "would occasionally admit that he felt tired" to White House aides.

"It was striking that he took so few morning meetings or presided over so few public events before 10 a.m.," Foer wrote. "His advanced years were a hindrance, depriving him of the energy to cast a robust public presence or the ability to easily conjure a name.”

The ad draws a striking difference in portraying democracy and the “MAGA Republicans,” claiming former President Trump’s “dangerous” foreign policy has put Russian President Vladimir Putin before Americans.

On the contrary, the pro-Biden ad failed to mention the hundreds of millions of dollars the president sent to Ukraine. At the same time, Maui residents only received $700 after deadly wildfires destroyed their livelihoods.

The ad is a part of the Biden campaign’s 16-week, $25 million advertising campaign approach to reach voters in battleground states as he struggles in the polls.

According to a CNN survey, Biden’s approval rating dropped to 39 percent, one of the lowest this year.

Two recent polls from the Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal found that three-quarters of Americans believe Biden is too old to serve another four years, making him 86 years old.