Tucker Carlson Reveals Why He Fears For Trump’s Life

Conservative mastermind Tucker Carlson detailed his theory for why former President Trump is in danger of assassination as the Left’s political persecution against him appears not to work.

During an interview on comedian Adam Carolla’s podcast, Carlson explained why he fears for Trump’s life as polls suggest the former president will be the next GOP nominee in 2024.

Carolla asked the former Fox News host if he thinks the Democrat-run establishment will “let” Trump take over the White House should he beat President Joe Biden— which, according to polls, is a very likely event.

“Graph it out, man. We’re speeding toward assassination, obviously, and no one will say that, but I don’t know how you can’t reach that conclusion,” Carlson said. “You know what I mean? Like, they have decided — permanent Washington, both parties — have decided that there’s something about Trump that’s so threatening to them that they just can’t have it.”

As the Left continues to stop Trump from making it on the 2024 ballot, Carlson believes the next step is to kill the 45th president as their protests, impeachments, and indictments repeatedly fail.

“It’s hard to overstate how bad this is, and I don’t know where it’s going, but there’s clearly a collision imminent,” Carlson added.

Trump’s exclusive, 46-minute sit-down interview with Carlson that was aired during the first GOP debate—which received more than 252 million views thus far— the conservative journalist asked Trump if he was worried “they’re going to try and kill you?”

“They’re savage animals; they’re people that are sick,” Trump responded.

Despite having lifelong Secret Service protection, a real threat to Trump’s life remains a concern. While going to and from public and court appearances, Trump has been escorted by multiple large motorcades and a full line of police officers in case of unforeseen violence.

Attempts to assassinate political figures are not uncommon. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) was shot in 2017 after a Left-wing gunman fired a rifle during a congressional baseball game.