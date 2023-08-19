Maui Residents to Joe Biden: 'We Don’t Want You Here'

President Joe Biden's absence and lack of empathy towards the residents of Maui is a clear indicator he couldn't care less for Americans in need.

During a CNN interview, a longtime Maui resident got emotional when asked why Biden is taking so long to visit the devastated area and those affected by the wildfires.

"It's really affecting me because where's the President?" Maui resident Ella Sable Tacderan asked. "I mean, aren't we Americans, too? We're part of the United States. Why are we getting put in the back pocket? Why are we being ignored?"

Biden has yet to visit the Hawaiian island, drawing criticism as the death toll rises.

Earlier this week, a reporter asked the president if he had any comment on the situation, to which he replied saying he had "no comment."

Several residents expressed frustration to the New York Post, saying they would rather Biden not bother visiting after waiting so long to address the fires.

"I don't want him here," Lahaina resident Jay Awan said. "He's just coming to Maui to look good in front of the cameras."

66-year-old Peter Friedgen told the Post that most people "don't care if the president comes," adding that the community has been waiting for the government to make an appearance to help the struggling island.

Meanwhile, as Biden shells out millions of dollars to Ukraine, he announced his measly plan to send the residents of Maui a one-time payment of only $700.

"My parents received a check for $700, which was a slap in the face," Tacderan said. "$700 was given by the government, and I feel like it's not enough," she continued, adding that living in Hawaii is expensive and an average grocery bill can sometimes rack up to that.

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre pushed back at critics who scoffed at plans for Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to travel to Maui finally.

"He has been talking about this," Jean-Pierre told "CNN This Morning" co-host Phil Mattingly, adding that relief work in Hawaii is "a long-term effort."