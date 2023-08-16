GOP Fumes As New Revelations of Hunter Biden Texts Released

House Republicans erupted in fury after a 2018 text from Hunter Biden revealed he allegedly paid President Joe Biden's bill for the "past 11 years."

Several GOP members are furious after learning Biden profited off his corrupt son's shady overseas business dealings when serving as vice president.

The text messages come as speculation emerges that the president pocketed over $20 million from deals made with Hunter's foreign entities despite Biden refusing to admit it.

According to a 2018 text thread with Hunter's assistant, Katie Dodge, Hunter wrote that his Wells Fargo account "shut me out again."

"Too many cooks in the kitchen," the Biden son wrote on April 12, 2018. "Too many profile changes and such. Happened ten days ago too. What do you need? I'm going to bank in a few. Need to verify identity in person."

"I need to pay AT&T," Dodge responded.

Hunter told Dodge to put the payment on his debit card and "Wells Fargo credit line."

"My dad has been using most lines on this account which I've through the gracious offerings of Eric [Schwerin] have paid for the past 11 years," Hunter's text read.

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said that the string of texts suggests foreign leaders compromise, further evidence the Biden family was and still is.

"This is what corruption looks like," Stefanik told Fox News. "For seemingly the entirety of Joe Biden's vice presidency, his son Hunter was selling access to his father to the highest bidder while paying off his Joe Biden's credit card bills. There can no longer be any doubt that Joe Biden is compromised."

Republicans argue the revelations are evidence the president is politically compromised and has sold out the U.S. to make millions in the process.

"Joe Biden is most certainly a heavily compromised career politician," Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) said. "Republicans on the Oversight Committee are revealing the depths of his corruption, and everyone close to him will be burned by the inferno of his crash."

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) said Biden is where the money is, adding that the president's "money-laundering shell games" is enough to impeach him.

In 2010, an email from Eric Schwerin— Hunter's longtime business partner— indicated he was transferring funds from Biden's tax refund check into his son's account because "he owes it to you."

In a 2019 text, Hunter wrote to his daughter, Naomi, that his father forced him to hand over half of his salary.

"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family Fro (sic) 30 years. It's really hard. But don't worry, unlike Pop; I won't make you give me half your salary," Hunter wrote.