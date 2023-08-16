The Date for Trump's Georgia Trial Has Landed
New Polling Shows There's Big Movement in the Race Between Trump and Biden
You Can Probably Guess How the Liberal Media Is Trying to Protect Biden's...
It Sounds Like This Couple Had Their Adoption Request Illegally Rejected
TN Sheriff's Warning to Memphis Criminals: We're Not Going to Coddle You!
Media Blackout in Hawaii, Press Demands DeSantis Family Details, and Trump Is to...
Virginia’s Largest School District to Defy Youngkin’s Trans Bathroom, Pronoun Rules
Vivek Ramaswamy Sides With Trump Despite Being Pressured By Fox News Host to...
Watch Biden Tell a Story to Reporters That Never Actually Happened
All of the Democrats Who Claimed Trump Stole the Election
Pro-Life State Launches Multi-Million Dollar Legal Battle Against Major Abortion Provider
Minnesota Town’s Entire Police Force Resigns
Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Rules Abortion Pill Can Remain on Market, With...
Special Counsel Sought More Than Just Trump's Tweets From Trump's Account
Tipsheet

GOP Fumes As New Revelations of Hunter Biden Texts Released

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 16, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

House Republicans erupted in fury after a 2018 text from Hunter Biden revealed he allegedly paid President Joe Biden's bill for the "past 11 years." 

Several GOP members are furious after learning Biden profited off his corrupt son's shady overseas business dealings when serving as vice president. 

The text messages come as speculation emerges that the president pocketed over $20 million from deals made with Hunter's foreign entities despite Biden refusing to admit it. 

According to a 2018 text thread with Hunter's assistant, Katie Dodge, Hunter wrote that his Wells Fargo account "shut me out again." 

"Too many cooks in the kitchen," the Biden son wrote on April 12, 2018. "Too many profile changes and such. Happened ten days ago too. What do you need? I'm going to bank in a few. Need to verify identity in person."

"I need to pay AT&T," Dodge responded. 

Hunter told Dodge to put the payment on his debit card and "Wells Fargo credit line."

"My dad has been using most lines on this account which I've through the gracious offerings of Eric [Schwerin] have paid for the past 11 years," Hunter's text read. 

GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said that the string of texts suggests foreign leaders compromise, further evidence the Biden family was and still is. 

"This is what corruption looks like," Stefanik told Fox News. "For seemingly the entirety of Joe Biden's vice presidency, his son Hunter was selling access to his father to the highest bidder while paying off his Joe Biden's credit card bills. There can no longer be any doubt that Joe Biden is compromised."

Republicans argue the revelations are evidence the president is politically compromised and has sold out the U.S. to make millions in the process. 

Recommended

The Latest Allegation From Hunter Biden's Lawyers Is a Problem for Garland, DOJ Guy Benson

"Joe Biden is most certainly a heavily compromised career politician," Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) said. "Republicans on the Oversight Committee are revealing the depths of his corruption, and everyone close to him will be burned by the inferno of his crash."

Republican Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) said Biden is where the money is, adding that the president's "money-laundering shell games" is enough to impeach him. 

In 2010, an email from Eric Schwerin— Hunter's longtime business partner— indicated he was transferring funds from Biden's tax refund check into his son's account because "he owes it to you." 

In a 2019 text, Hunter wrote to his daughter, Naomi, that his father forced him to hand over half of his salary. 

"I hope you all can do what I did and pay for everything for this entire family Fro (sic) 30 years. It's really hard. But don't worry, unlike Pop; I won't make you give me half your salary," Hunter wrote. 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Latest Allegation From Hunter Biden's Lawyers Is a Problem for Garland, DOJ Guy Benson
Fulton County Clerk Breaks Silence on Leaked Trump Indictment and Hoo, Boy Spencer Brown
Trump Is About to Drop Something Soon That Will Make Liberals Go Hypoxic Matt Vespa
Vivek Ramaswamy Sides With Trump Despite Being Pressured By Fox News Host to Say 45 Is Guilty Sarah Arnold
So That's Why the FBI Fatally Shot a Utah Man Leah Barkoukis
Target's Headache Over Its 'Pride' Collection Continues Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Latest Allegation From Hunter Biden's Lawyers Is a Problem for Garland, DOJ Guy Benson