Tipsheet

Deadly Mexican Cartel Weapons Found Near Texas Border

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 12, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File

President Joe Biden's open border policies have wreaked havoc on the U.S. since his first day in office— and there's no end. 

This week, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents found several Mexican cartel weapons on the Texas bank of the Rio Grande, the second suspected armed cartel incursion incident in the South Texas border region this month. 

Chief Border Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez confirmed the discovery, saying that deadly weapons from Mexico are found daily in their attempt to make it into the U.S. 

"Our U.S. Border Patrol Agents confront threats daily as they do their best to secure our border," Chavez tweeted. "Agents working jointly with our L.E. partners made a significant discovery of weapons and ammunition hidden by criminal organizations near Fronton, TX."


Photos released of the discovery include what appears to be an AR-15-style rifle, several rifle magazines, an ammunition carrier, and a Kalashnikov-style rifle submerged in the river.

No arrests were made in connection to the Mexican cartel weapons being confiscated. On Friday, an armed Mexican cartel gunman was seen crossing the Rio Grande with a group of illegal migrants. He allegedly pointed a rifle at the Texas National Guard, patrolling near the international railroad bridge in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin confirmed the armed illegal migrant got away before authorities could make it to the scene. 

Department of Public Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol troopers arrested five suspected Mexican cartel members in the same area in June. They seized two AR-15-style rifles. 

DPS Spokesperson Lieutenant Chris Olivarez told Breitbart, "One of the men told CID special agents they came under fire from Mexican law enforcement and fled across the Rio Grande." 

The Rio Grande Valley Sector has seen a 200 percent increase over the last month in illegal migrant surges. During the weekend of July 8, 1647, illegal aliens were encountered, while just last week, the agency reported migrant encounters had climbed to 4,660. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

