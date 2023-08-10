Kamala Harris Gets Brutally Fact Checked and It Shows Just How Oblivious She Is to Reality

Vice President Kamala Harris lives in a world where she thinks unicorns exist and men can dress like women without asking questions. She is so delusional she believes her approval rating is top-notch.

The Biden-Harris team is set to appear on the ballot again in 2024. However, voters are less than thrilled about another four years of the duo.

Fact-checkers delivered Harris a harsh reality after she claimed that polls showed her with “great approval ratings.”

The polls the vice president was referring to was, according to PolitiFact, conducted more than 100 public polls ago, which asserted Harris’s comment false, saying “public polling results do not support her assertion.”

During a July 31 interview with ABC News, anchor Linsey Davis questioned Harris on reports that show she has had the lowest approval rating of any vice president in modern history.

Harris responded, “Well, there are polls that also say I have great approval ratings. I think the point that has to be made is that there are attempts to create distractions away from the accomplishments of our administration.”

PolitiFact pointed out that at the time of the interview, FiveThirtyEight found that 39.7 percent approved of Harris’s job performance, while 52.3 percent disapproved, for a net of 12.6 percentage points “underwater.”

“Meanwhile, the most recent poll in which more people approved than disapproved of Harris’ performance was from October 2021 and was more than 100 polls ago—that poll, conducted by Saint. Leo University found Harris above water by two percentage points, which was within the poll’s 3-point margin of error,” PolitiFact noted.

RealClearPolitics last gave Harris a net positive rating in June 2021. However, it currently provides the vice president a net approval rating of negative 15.5.

All in all, Harris’s approval rating has been down a black hole pretty much since she stepped foot in the White House. Maybe it has to do with her constant cackling while speaking to the country as if we’re all a bunch of 5th graders, or perhaps it is because she was tasked to handle the southern border and failed to do anything with it.

Polls prove Americans need more faith that Harris knows how to do her job. The polls doubt her boss, President Joe Biden, will be able to handle another four years in office.