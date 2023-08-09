The List of Topics We’re Not Supposed to Write About
Tipsheet

New Poll Reveals Poor 2024 Outlook for DeSantis But a Major Win for Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 09, 2023 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

A new survey spells disaster for 2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (Fla.) as his rival, former President Trump, picks up steam in the race. 

According to a survey from c0-efficient polling and the New Hampshire Journal, DeSantis is polling in the single digits, tying with former New Jersey governor Chris Christie.

Support for the 2024 hopeful has dropped by four percentage points compared to the previous poll conducted in June. Being tied to Christie is a devastating defeat as the former governor’s White House aspirations have looked grim the entire race. 

Another poll from American Greatness found Christie— who was recently found to be the most disliked GOP presidential runner— just five percentage points behind DeSantis. 

On the contrary, Trump is doing exceedingly well in the business despite several political persecutions being fired against him. 

The 45th president has dominated the GOP playing field since announcing his campaign last November and looks not to be slowing down anytime soon. 

The poll found that Trump has a +34 net lead over his closest rivals, including DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence. 

A poll released by Premise Data found that President Joe Biden is barely treading water in the 2024 race, sinking him further down as Trump maintains a hearty edge over the 80-year-old. 

The survey reveals that Trump holds a seven-point advantage over Biden, with 41 percent of the support going to the former president while 34 percent goes to Biden. 

After more than three years of Biden’s presidency, Americans are beginning to wake up to the struggle the country faces under Democratic leadership. 

Sixty percent of voters strongly disagree with Biden’s job performance, while 82 percent described the current national economy as “fair” or “poor.” Economy and inflation were the top issues for more than 40 percent of respondents. 

In the same poll, Trump received 57 percent of support compared to 16 percent for DeSantis, making his lead one of the largest in modern history for a presidential candidate in a crowded field. 

