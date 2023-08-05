Nancy Pelosi Snaps At MSNBC Reporter After Being Asked About Biden Impeachment

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) snapped at a reporter after being questioned on the possibility that President Joe Biden could be impeached based on his connection to Hunter Biden's alleged criminal activities.

During an interview with MSNBC, Pelosi scoffed at House GOP members' attempts to rid the White House of the Biden family following bombshell revelations from IRS whistleblowers.

"How do you feel about the push by the House Republicans – many of them – the Speaker certainly you know certainly flirted with this idea of impeachment proceedings against President Biden because of unfounded allegations that he was involved with his son Hunter's businesses?" Host Andrea Mitchell asked.

In response, Pelosi called a possible impeachment "frivolous" and a "diversionary tactic," adding that the evidence Republicans have is "nothing to offer the American people."

Mitchell, however, pushed the Democrat further— who once advocated for a Trump impeachment.

"As you well know, you were very cautious about starting impeachment proceedings for the very reason that once you start in a special committee or the judiciary committee, it's very hard to stop that process," Mitchell continued.

Pelosi, though, seemed unamused by the host's question, simply saying, "They have to change the subject, and they have nothing to offer the American people in terms of jobs and the rest. They talk about it, but then they change the subject when it's time to deliver," before going off into a rant on Biden's so-called economic "success."

The former speaker compared the Republican Party to a cult, with Trump playing puppet master with the law after applauding Democrats in Congress, vowing to take back the House in the next term.

"I'm so proud of the Democrats in the Congress," Pelosi said. "We fully intend to take back the House next time so we don't have to deal with the frivolity, the waste of time of the Congress for them to go down this path."