DeSantis Takes Multiple Swings At Trump During Town Hall

2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (Fla.) expressed frustration at former President Trump when asked how he would respond if the 45th president criticized him during a debate.

During a town hall Friday in New Hampshire, a moderator asked DeSantis how he would react if Trump began his tried and true method of name-calling, which the governor said he believes is beneath the dignity of the Oval Office.

“So here’s the thing. These insults are so phony. These insults are juvenile,” DeSantis said. “That is not the way a great nation should be conducting itself. That is not the way the president of the United States should be conducting himself.”

The 2024 GOP hopeful said he would rather spend the time debating “the issues” instead of fueling personal attacks at one another.

“I’m not going to insult somebody, somebody’s looks, or somebody’s dress, or something like that. I wouldn’t teach my kids to treat people like that,” DeSantis added.

The Florida governor addressed his relationship with the former president, saying that although he supports Trump, he does not always see eye to eye with him.

He took up several times where Trump vowed to do something but fell short on his promises, such as building the U.S.-Mexico border wall and draining the swamp— both of which the president did not do.

“He said he was going to drain the swamp. He did not drain the swamp, not even close. We ended his presidency with Anthony Fauci running the country. You couldn’t even fire Fauci? And so now you’re going to drain the swamp? Give me a break,” DeSantis said. “He said Mexico was going to pay for the border wall. Do you see the border secured? I see people coming ad infinitum. He said he was going to lock Hillary up, just like he’s now saying he’s going to do a special counsel for Biden.”

He argued that many voters are unwilling to vote for Trump in the upcoming election despite not liking the direction the country is heading under the Biden Administration.



