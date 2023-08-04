Two Chinese Spies Just Got Caught Serving in the U.S. Navy
The Ukrainian Prosecutor Joe Biden Had Fired Is Speaking Out
Let's Talk About 'The Weather'
'Ticket to Freedom': Why Trump Wants a Prolonged Trial
Biden's Energy Secretary Secretly Consulted With the Chinese. Here's What Happened.
Axios Reporter Describes Biden Corruption Accusations As 'Extreme' and 'Baseless'
NYT Now Approves of Racial Violence in Songs, and BREAKING News From NBC:...
Sisters for Life Show Us the Way
In Bad Taste, Mike Pence Capitalizes On Trump Indictments
Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan Expands Investigation Into Biden Administration's Censorship
'Radical Left Thugs' Politically Charged Indictments Are Costing Trump Millions In Campaig...
New Poll Reveals If Trump or DeSantis Has a Better Chance of Beating...
Even the Leftist Media Acknowledges the American People Are Not Too Impressed With...
Poll Shows Spike in Support of Violence for Abortion Rights
Tipsheet

NTY Columnist Has Epiphany: What If the [Left] Are the Bad Guys?

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  August 04, 2023 7:45 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Anti-Trump New York Times columnist David Brooks seemed to have an epiphany when he questioned whether all of the Left elitists are the ones who are the problem. 

Spoiler alert: yes, yes, they are. 

In an admission no one saw coming, Brooks published a column titled, "What if We're the Bad Guys Here?" He acknowledged the self-benefiting tactics Democrats have used to maintain power and money to bash former President Trump. However, the Left-leaning columnist pointed out that no matter how many times Democrats beat Trump into the ground, he still rises above them, dominating every poll in the 2024 presidential race. 

"Donald Trump seems to get indicted on a weekly basis," Brooks wrote. "Yet he is utterly dominating his Republican rivals in the polls, and he is tied with Joe Biden in the general election surveys. Trump's poll numbers are stronger against Biden now than at any time in 2020. What's going on here? Why is this guy still politically viable after all he's done?"

Brookes tried to reason why so many Americans defend Trump, claiming it made sense that working-class Americans would support the 45th president because he advocates for an establishment that is only out for itself, calling Trump a "monster." 

Recommended

The Ukrainian Prosecutor Joe Biden Had Fired Is Speaking Out Katie Pavlich

"It's easy to understand why people in less-educated classes would conclude that they are under economic, political, cultural, and moral assault — and why they've rallied around Trump as their best warrior against the educated class," Brookes continued. 

Brookes, who once called for Trump's imprisonment, said MAGA supporters had created a "meritocracy" that makes Trump voters feel excluded. At the same time, the former president positions himself as a threat to the rest of the system. 

"Of course, the indictments don't cause Trump supporters to abandon him. They cause them to become more fiercely loyal. That's the polling story of the last six months. We can condemn the Trumpian populists all day until the cows come home, but the real question is when will we stop behaving in ways that make Trumpism inevitable," Brookes concluded. 

Tags: DEMOCRATS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Ukrainian Prosecutor Joe Biden Had Fired Is Speaking Out Katie Pavlich
WSJ Columnist Points Out the Obvious Flaw in Jack Smith's J6 Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa
'Ticket to Freedom': Why Trump Wants a Prolonged Trial Matt Vespa
Special Counsel May Not Have Reviewed Records Before Indicting Trump Rebecca Downs
Black Trump Supporters Stunned Liberals Outside the Arraignment Hearing Mia Cathell
Biden's Energy Secretary Secretly Consulted With the Chinese. Here's What Happened. Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Ukrainian Prosecutor Joe Biden Had Fired Is Speaking Out Katie Pavlich