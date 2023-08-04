NTY Columnist Has Epiphany: What If the [Left] Are the Bad Guys?

Anti-Trump New York Times columnist David Brooks seemed to have an epiphany when he questioned whether all of the Left elitists are the ones who are the problem.

Spoiler alert: yes, yes, they are.

In an admission no one saw coming, Brooks published a column titled, "What if We're the Bad Guys Here?" He acknowledged the self-benefiting tactics Democrats have used to maintain power and money to bash former President Trump. However, the Left-leaning columnist pointed out that no matter how many times Democrats beat Trump into the ground, he still rises above them, dominating every poll in the 2024 presidential race.

"Donald Trump seems to get indicted on a weekly basis," Brooks wrote. "Yet he is utterly dominating his Republican rivals in the polls, and he is tied with Joe Biden in the general election surveys. Trump's poll numbers are stronger against Biden now than at any time in 2020. What's going on here? Why is this guy still politically viable after all he's done?"

Brookes tried to reason why so many Americans defend Trump, claiming it made sense that working-class Americans would support the 45th president because he advocates for an establishment that is only out for itself, calling Trump a "monster."

"It's easy to understand why people in less-educated classes would conclude that they are under economic, political, cultural, and moral assault — and why they've rallied around Trump as their best warrior against the educated class," Brookes continued.

Brookes, who once called for Trump's imprisonment, said MAGA supporters had created a "meritocracy" that makes Trump voters feel excluded. At the same time, the former president positions himself as a threat to the rest of the system.

"Of course, the indictments don't cause Trump supporters to abandon him. They cause them to become more fiercely loyal. That's the polling story of the last six months. We can condemn the Trumpian populists all day until the cows come home, but the real question is when will we stop behaving in ways that make Trumpism inevitable," Brookes concluded.