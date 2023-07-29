Hunter Biden's Sweetheart Deal Was More Corrupt Than We Knew
Tipsheet

Biden Refuses To Give RFK Jr. Secret Service Detail Despite the Assassination of His Father

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 29, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. criticized the Biden Administration for denying Secret Service protections as a 2024 presidential candidate despite obvious safety concerns. 

"Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me," RJK Jr. wrote on Twitter.

He added that the "typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14 days. After 88 days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request."

In response from the Biden Administration, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, "I have determined that Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time."

Biden's challenger said his request included a 67-page report from the "world's leading protection firm, detailing unique and well-established security and safety risks aside from commonplace death threats."

RFK Jr's father was assassinated in 1968 at a Los Angeles hotel. Five years earlier, his uncle, President John Kennedy, in 1963 was also assassinated. 

The Democrat has been vocal about several things against the Biden Administration.

One of which is the White House's censorship campaign.

"Huge victory as Kennedy v Biden is consolidated with Missouri v Biden. My case is a class action suit on behalf of individuals censored by the White House, who were harmed and whose rights were infringed by not hearing our messages. As Frederick Douglass pointed out, every act of censorship has two classes of victims; the speakers and the listeners!" RJK Jr. tweeted.

The presidential candidate testified before a Congressional committee, claiming he was "the first person censored by the Biden administration – [just] two days after they came into office."

RFK Jr. has been outspoken in his support for the First Amendment, saying it is the sunlight for our democracy."

