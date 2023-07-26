DeSantis Fires One-Third of Staffers As Campaign Faces Hurdles

2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (Fla.) is reportedly continuing the shake-up of his campaign by firing over one-third of his staff as poll numbers suffer.

According to a Politico report, DeSantis’ presidential campaign has confirmed the dismissal of more than a third of its staff in hopes of getting his primary bid back on track.

The cuts will amount to a total of 38 jobs across various departments. The cuts will include the roughly ten event planning positions announced several weeks ago and the recent departures of two senior campaign advisers to the governor, Dave Abrams, and Tucker Obenshain.

“Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement. “Gov. DeSantis is going to lead the Great American Comeback, and we’re ready to hit the ground running as we head into an important month of the campaign.”

In recent weeks, reports claim the GOP contender’s 2024 campaign has suffered financial woes, despite a successful fundraising effort that brought in $20 million.

However, most of that money has reportedly already been spent.

Reports confirm that most funds came from donors who have already reached their contribution limit for the year and cannot donate again.

Last week, Peck acknowledged that the campaign had overspent early on and adjustments would be needed to keep the governor’s momentum strong. DeSantis will reportedly also start doing smaller, more intimate events to cut down travel expenditures to reduce costs.

According to federal filings, DeSantis’ campaign had a staff of over 90 employees from the beginning to the end of June.

Other changes include naming Ethan Eilon, formerly the digital director, as deputy campaign manager and Carl Sceusa, its chief financial officer, who also serves as chief technology officer.

DeSantis has trailed far behind former President Trump in the polls since the start of his campaign. The 45th president has dominated the GOP playing field since announcing his run for the White House in November.

However, the Florida superstar is not worried about his underwater polling numbers, blaming members of media outlets.

“Well, I think if you look at the people like the corporate media, who are they going after?” DeSantis said earlier this month. “Who do they not want to be the nominee? They’re going after me.”