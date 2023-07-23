So That's Why the Media Has Been Barely Covered the Fargo Police Ambush
Another Reason Republicans Lose
Don’t Let Corporatists and Central Planners Own You
The Power Play: Addressing China's Aggressive Moves in Sino-U.S. Relations
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 175: God, Natural Disasters and Climate Change
Of Course Ted Lieu Has a Ridiculous Reaction to Sentencing of Teen Who...
Progressive Liberal Cori Bush Dished Out Massive Amount of Campaign Funds to Her...
Criminal Gangs Are Taking U.S. Shipments of Weapons Meant for Ukraine
Bidenomics Will Hurt Hard-Working Americans the Most
Watch As Crowd Explodes With 'USA' Chant While Jason Aldean Gives Pro-America Speech
Don’t take 'Joint' Of Joint Strike Fighter
The Pendulum Shifts: Iranian Opposition Prevails over Western Concessions to Tehran
Don’t take ”Joint” out of Joint Strike Fighter
Iran's Morality Police in New Crackdown on Women
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden's Lawyer Takes Hit From a Bong While Visiting the President's Son

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 23, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Hunter Biden's Hollywood lawyer was seen smoking from a bong on the balcony of his Los Angeles home as the president's son faces several criminal investigations by Republicans. 

Hunter traveled to Malibu to visit Kevin Morris the same week Republicans on the Senate Oversight Committee released details of an FBI informant interview in which the CEO of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma bribed President Joe Biden and Hunter with $10 million. 

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Morris huffing from a white bong— seemingly needing something to take the edge off after bombshell reports were released about Hunter Biden. 

One of the criminal charges against Hunter Biden is that he lied on a 2018 federal gun form, claiming he is not an illicit drug user, despite admitting in his memoir to being a crack addict. 

Following cocaine being found at the White House earlier this month, the Secret Service also revealed it found marijuana at the White House twice during 2022. 

Despite marijuana being legal in Washington, D.C., possessing such substances in the White House is illegal. 

Later that afternoon, Hunter Biden was seen arriving at his lawyer's California residence in a black SUV escorted by Secret Service bodyguards. A woman in a yellow floral dress greeted him at the home.

Recommended

So That's Why the Media Has Been Barely Covered the Fargo Police Ambush Julio Rosas

Morris was dubbed "sugar brother" after he agreed to loan Hunter Biden a reported $2.8 million to pay off his tax debts. He also joined his legal team amid criminal and congressional investigations.

The Biden family is suing Republican-based nonprofit Marco Polo and its founder, former Trump White House staffer Garrett Ziegler, who has launched an investigation on the Biden family.

Morris is accusing Ziegler and his nonprofit of harassment, invasion of privacy, and "criminal impersonation," according to court documents filed in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, the Biden attorney was behind serval attempts to push media organizations to question the initial source of Hunter's abandoned laptop. 


Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So That's Why the Media Has Been Barely Covered the Fargo Police Ambush Julio Rosas
Another Reason Republicans Lose Derek Hunter
Journalist Who First Reported Hunter Biden Laptop Story Had the Perfect Response to This Question Matt Vespa
Criminal Gangs Are Taking U.S. Shipments of Weapons Meant for Ukraine Sarah Arnold
Of Course Ted Lieu Has a Ridiculous Reaction to Sentencing of Teen Who Aborted, Burned, Buried Baby Rebecca Downs
Congressman Turned Child Sex Offender Anthony Weiner Freaks Out When Asked About the 'Clinton Body Count' Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
So That's Why the Media Has Been Barely Covered the Fargo Police Ambush Julio Rosas