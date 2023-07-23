Hunter Biden's Lawyer Takes Hit From a Bong While Visiting the President's Son

Hunter Biden's Hollywood lawyer was seen smoking from a bong on the balcony of his Los Angeles home as the president's son faces several criminal investigations by Republicans.

Hunter traveled to Malibu to visit Kevin Morris the same week Republicans on the Senate Oversight Committee released details of an FBI informant interview in which the CEO of Ukrainian energy giant Burisma bribed President Joe Biden and Hunter with $10 million.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Morris huffing from a white bong— seemingly needing something to take the edge off after bombshell reports were released about Hunter Biden.

One of the criminal charges against Hunter Biden is that he lied on a 2018 federal gun form, claiming he is not an illicit drug user, despite admitting in his memoir to being a crack addict.

Following cocaine being found at the White House earlier this month, the Secret Service also revealed it found marijuana at the White House twice during 2022.

Despite marijuana being legal in Washington, D.C., possessing such substances in the White House is illegal.

Later that afternoon, Hunter Biden was seen arriving at his lawyer's California residence in a black SUV escorted by Secret Service bodyguards. A woman in a yellow floral dress greeted him at the home.

Morris was dubbed "sugar brother" after he agreed to loan Hunter Biden a reported $2.8 million to pay off his tax debts. He also joined his legal team amid criminal and congressional investigations.

The Biden family is suing Republican-based nonprofit Marco Polo and its founder, former Trump White House staffer Garrett Ziegler, who has launched an investigation on the Biden family.

Morris is accusing Ziegler and his nonprofit of harassment, invasion of privacy, and "criminal impersonation," according to court documents filed in Los Angeles.

According to the Daily Mail, the Biden attorney was behind serval attempts to push media organizations to question the initial source of Hunter's abandoned laptop.



