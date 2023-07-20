John Kirby Thinks Biden's Incoherent Mumbling Is 'Very Clear'

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby can't understand why Americans are concerned with President Joe Biden's constant mumbling, claiming his speech is as clear as ever.

Fox News's Martha MacCallum played a clip showing Biden slurring over his words while looking down.

"We brought Israelis and Palestinians together at a political level and uh, uh, a, uh," before looking down and awkwardly mumbling. It is to anyone's guess what Biden was trying to say as he spoke in a low tone-- once again leaving Americans appalled at their Commander-In-Chief.

What on earth is Joe Biden saying?



This is scary: pic.twitter.com/fR5Cl5zr3O — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 18, 2023

MacCallum asked Kirby what was going on with Biden during that moment.

In response, the Biden official claimed the 80-year-old president's words were easy to understand.

"I think he was very, very clear, Martha," Kirby said.

"So you didn't think there was any problem to communicate there? You didn't have any difficulty understanding what he was trying to say?" MacCallum asked again.

"The president was very clear in that clip and very clear publicly and privately with the Israeli leaders about what we're trying to do here," Kirby concluded.

The video drew a lot of views, with many questioning Biden's declining cognitive health.

Citizen Free Press called Biden the "Mumbler in chief," while conservative commentator Greg Price tweeted, "Imagine watching this video and then thinking to yourself 'yep. I want four more years of that.'"

"Joe Biden is preparing for his second presidential run, bursting with energy," Telegraph contributor Nile Gardiner tweeted.