Progressive California DA Compares Recall Efforts To January 6

A California District Attorney faces criticism over her "progressive" criminal justice policies, likened recall efforts to the January 6 Capitol Hill protests.

Alameda Country District Attorney Pamela Price compared those leading the effort to oust her from her position to an "election denier" after only serving six months in office.

"We had an election. We won the election by an overwhelming majority. It wasn't a small, close election, and so the people who lost, they lost, and when you lose an election, you shouldn't be able to overturn the will of the voters," Price said. "That's what happened during the insurrection on January 6."

The recall committee, "Save Alameda For Everyone," said that Price is sending a message to the community that it is OK to commit a crime because there are no severe consequences for the criminals.

During her short time as DA, Price explored several "restorative justice" policies, including alternatives to incarceration, limiting cash bail, and opting not to charge juveniles accused of committing severe crimes as adults.

Carl Chan, the treasurer for "Save Alameda For Everyone," spoke against Price's extremist Left-leaning soft-on-crime policies, citing a case involving two men accused of killing a child during a shooting on the highway.

Last month, the toddler, Jasper Wu, was killed by a stray bullet during a shootout between rival gang members on a busy interstate.

However, despite Price claiming she takes the death "very seriously," the DA still decided to remove a special circumstances charge from the case, meaning the accused will no longer face the possibility of life without parole or the death sentence.

In a statement, the woke DA defended her decision to let the shooters walk free, saying, "We have to follow the law. The legislature has been very clear around the use of enhancements in special circumstances and how a district attorney's office is expected to apply those."

Price's progressive policies have made the work of the Oakland Police Officers' Association more challenging. The city has seen a 14 percent increase in robberies since last year.

She has also attacked those criticizing her soft-on-crime policies, rallying to demand the "anti-Price media" and those who lost the election against her to stop "attacking the county's first Black woman District Attorney."

Price attacked local news outlet ABC7 and "the station's allies who support policies that result in the mass incarceration of black, brown, and low-income people."