Tipsheet

Female National Guard Member Forced to Shower With Transgender Male

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 18, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Armando Franca

Thanks to the Biden Administration's progressive transgender policies, an 18-year-old military recruit was forced to shower with a biological male who identifies as a woman. 

The report was first heard during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, in which the recruit told Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) that she was put in an "extremely uncomfortable position." 

Rounds told Fox News Digital that the young girl was afraid to speak out for fear of retaliation and that it may damage her career.  

The female also had to shower with a biological male and was forced to sleep in between "two individuals who were supposedly changing from male to female."

However, despite the transgender individuals already beginning chemical interventions to make the sex change, without having reassignment surgery, their genitalia were fully intact. 

"A young woman in the South Dakota National Guard experienced a situation at basic training where she was sleeping in open bays and showering with biological males who had not had gender reassignment surgery but were documented as females because they had begun the drug therapy process," Rounds said. 

The report claimed the girl had suffered significant distress since the incident. 

Rounds said the young girl was being deprived of the respect she should be receiving but isn't, due to the Democrats' radical agenda to castrate and mutilate children. 

During the hearing, Rounds asked the Biden Administration's nominee for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. CQ Brown, how he would deal with the situation if confirmed by the Senate.

"As you're being inclusive, you also don't want to make other individuals uncomfortable," Brown responded. "And so there's a reason as we look at our policies and our approaches and get feedback like this, we have to take a look to see if we can improve on our, how we approach situations like this. And as I've done as the service chief...throughout my career, if confirmed, I will continue to do so."

Rounds pointed to the Biden Administration's failure to meet recruitment goals when insinuating other women in the military branch may be facing similar situations. 

Joe Biden's recruitment "crisis," Rounds claims, is due to the Left's "woke agenda."

"This seems to be a direct correlation between when the President of the United States issued the executive order making these changes and directing the Department of Defense to integrate… individuals who were transgender and how they should be perceived within the military," he said. 

The Army expects to be 15,000 recruits short of its 65,000 goal. The Biden Administration, however, seems to focus on transgender individuals rather than the concerns of others working hard to protect the United States. 

Biden reversed a Trump-era ban on transgender people serving in the military. The current woke-obsessed administration claimed that an "inclusive military strengthens our national security" and "thrives" when composed of diverse individuals. 

