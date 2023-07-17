GOP Demands Wray Correct House Testimony After 'Demonstrably Untrue' Claims

House GOP members are sounding the alarm over FBI Director Christopher Wray's testimony from last week's hearing, saying he violated the Americans' civil liberties.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) calls on Wray to correct his congressional testimony, alleging he made "demonstrably untrue" claims while testifying before the House Judicial Committee.

The Republican told Fox News that he and House Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) would send a letter to Wray pointing out contradictions Wray made and what he said while under oath.

"I think some of the answers he provided to us in the hearing were demonstrably untrue," Johnson said. "It's just a problem that scandal upon scandal continues to stack up."

Johnson found it "stunning" how defiant and evasive the woke director was to the committee, referencing moments where Wray refused to answer questions from House lawmakers on whether President Joe Biden should be under federal investigation for alleged criminal schemes he is involved in.

The lawmaker claimed Wray's refusal to answer vital questions squashes Americans' little trust in the government, such as the FBI.

"The latest polling said that only 37 percent of Americans have any faith in the FBI," Johnson added. "This is a threat to our entire system of justice, the people have to believe that they're fair and impartial, and we do have equal justice under the law, but right now, under this leadership, we don't."

Wray denied the FBI is weaponized, decrying claims the bureau is biased against conservatives, calling it "somewhat insane."

The House also alleged the director is protecting the Biden family and claimed that politics and the media influenced Hunter Biden's investigation.

In response, Wray said the FBI is not focused on "disinformation" and that he has no interest in protecting the Bidens'.