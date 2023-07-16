Shake-Up Time: Why Ron DeSantis Just Fired Scores of 2024 Staffers
A Lot of the 2024 GOP Field Didn't Fare Well Against the 'Tucker...
My God, Is There Nothing The Left Won't Try To Ruin?
The WILD White House of 2023
The Left’s Culture of Death V: What Can We Do?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 174: Part Four – Flawed Bible Characters Blessed...
Global Consensus: NCRI Stands as Viable Democratic Alternative for Iran
Cocainegate: Reporter Points Out Hunter Biden Has Relapsed 10 Times
Who Is the White House Fooling on Bidenomics?
WH Does Damage Control After Kamala Harris Claims 'Reducing Population' is Critical for...
American Idolatry
Report Found Green Party Candidate Could Cause 'Nightmare Scenario' For Joe Biden In...
'Incredibly Screwed Up': CNN Misleads and Exploits Tragedy With Clickbait Abortion Article
Fauci’s Fraudulent ‘Cover-Up’ of the True Origins of Covid Revealed In Un-Redacted Docs
Tipsheet

Trump Admits Appointing FBI Director Wray a 'Mistake'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 16, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Former President Trump admitted that it was a "mistake" to put Christopher Wray in charge of the FBI, blaming it on 2024 GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie. 

During an interview on Fox News, Trump acknowledged his poor judgment of Wray, claiming he only appointed Wray as a director based on strong urging from Christie.

"Yeah, sadly. It probably was [a mistake]," Trump said. "It was recommended very strongly by Chris Christie, who was, you know, a sad case. I mean, I watch him. He's a sad case."

Trump criticized Christie on his low poll numbers in the GOP presidential primary, who has spent much of his time on the campaign trail attacking the former president. 

He topped the “never vote” list in a New Hampshire poll, which found that 46 percent of likely GOP primary voters “would never vote … under any circumstances” for the former New Jersey governor.

"You know how he's doing. He's at one percent, and he probably won't even make the debate stage," Trump said. "Now, Chris is a … he's sad. I mean, I watched him the other day. He said I built 47 miles of wall. I've built over 500 miles of wall. And that's homeland security statements. I had the safest border in the history of our country. I built massive miles of wall and would put up another 200 miles. Everything was built. They just had to erect [it],"

Recommended

A Lot of the 2024 GOP Field Didn't Fare Well Against the 'Tucker Stress Test' Matt Vespa

On the contrary, Christie has repeatedly defended Wray— who has led the FBI since 2017— claiming he has done a "very good job" while at the agency and that he would not fire him, unlike many Republicans who say they would on day one in office if elected. 

Not only defending Wray, Christie also called the House Judiciary Committee's hearings on the FBI "theater." 

The FBI has recently faced backlash after it launched a politically motivated witch hunt against Trump, starting with a raid at the former president's Mar-a-Lago home as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents following his exit from the White House.

This week, the FBI was in the spotlight over its failure to prevent the January 6 protests and allegations the bureau has been protecting the Biden family from shady, overseas business dealings. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Lot of the 2024 GOP Field Didn't Fare Well Against the 'Tucker Stress Test' Matt Vespa
My God, Is There Nothing The Left Won't Try To Ruin? Derek Hunter
Shake-Up Time: Why Ron DeSantis Just Fired Scores of 2024 Staffers Matt Vespa
Disgraced Democrat Defends the Naked Images Found on Hunter Biden’s Laptop Sarah Arnold
WH Does Damage Control After Kamala Harris Claims 'Reducing Population' is Critical for 'Climate Change' Sarah Arnold
Cocainegate: Reporter Points Out Hunter Biden Has Relapsed 10 Times Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
A Lot of the 2024 GOP Field Didn't Fare Well Against the 'Tucker Stress Test' Matt Vespa