Biden WH Calls Newly Passed Defense Bill an Extreme ‘Wishlist’ For Republicans

House Republicans passed a defense bill on Friday that protects Americans from the Left’s radical agenda, including blocking abortion coverage and diversity and transgender initiatives.

Democrats— who largely voted against the National Defense Authorization Act— criticized Republicans for passing a “hardcore rightwing wishlist.”

White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said the bill, which passed in a 219-210 vote, was damaging to the United States military and its service members. He claimed the bill would hold them “hostage” to an extreme, divisive political agenda.

Bates accused Republicans of hijacking the bipartisan bill, falsely claiming the GOP is putting political advantage over the country's well-being.

“President Biden stands with the overwhelming majority of the American people who believe our military capabilities should never be endangered, especially not in furtherance of radical agendas meant to tear Americans apart for political gain," Bates said.

Several other Democrats also echoed similar dissatisfaction, calling the bill— which protects people from a woke ideology— an attack on American rights.

“Extreme MAGA Republicans have chosen to hijack the historically bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act to continue attacking reproductive freedom and jamming their right-wing ideology down the throats of the American people,” a statement from Reps. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, and Pete Aguilar of California said.

In contrast, Republicans who continue the fight against the Biden Administration’s indoctrinating agenda were thrilled with the passing of the NDAA.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) praised the passing of the defense bill, saying it will remove funding for transgender surgeries, defund Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs, and greatly benefit all service members— after she promised to vote for the bill in exchange for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) to give her a spot on the House and Senate conference committee.

McCarthy applauded House Republicans for gutting “radical programs” that he claimed distract from the military’s sole purpose.

However, the bill still supports sending aid and funds to Ukraine.

The Republican vowed to fight to take away "every single penny for Ukraine," or she will promise to vote "no" for the final bill once it returns to the House.

The bill’s abortion measures were advocated for by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala), who is leading a months-long protest of blocking staff and general officer nominations, including promotions, following the Pentagon's imposition of a controversial abortion policy.

The Biden White House has attacked Tuberville repeatedly, echoing their accusations that he is taking the military “hostage.” However, the Republican argues that the Pentagon is to blame, as it imposed the policy in a way that, according to Tuberville, is illegal without the consent of Congress.



