Biden DOJ Deletes Vital Child Sex Trafficking Information From Its Website

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 13, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

President Joe Biden's Department of Justice quietly removed significant portions regarding child sex trafficking from its website as officials warn the violent sex crime is getting out of control in the U.S. 

Vital information on "International Sex Trafficking of Minors," "Domestic Sex Trafficking of Minors," and "Child Victims of Prostitution" have all been taken down, as well as a section warning that sex trafficking can involve "the cross border transportation of children."

"In these situations, traffickers recruit and transfer children across international borders to sexually exploit them in another country. The traffickers can be individuals working alone, organized crime groups, enterprises, or networks of criminals working together to traffic children into prostitution across country lines. Once in the United States, a child may be trafficked to any or multiple states in the U.S. These victims are often trafficked far from home and thrown into unfamiliar locations and cultures. They may be given a false passport or other documentation to conceal their age and true identity. They may also struggle with the English language. All these factors make it extremely difficult for these children to come forward to law enforcement," one deleted portion read. 

Another portion was deleted from the DOJ's site after May 12, cautioning Americans that domestic child trafficking usually involves the exploitation of minors in motel and hotel rooms throughout the country. 

Republicans are attacking the sudden changes to the website as a sign the Biden Administration is not taking the inhumane crimes against children as seriously as they should be. 

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) pointed out that the removal of cross-border trafficking on the DOJ's site indicates the Biden Administration is trying to hide the fact that its open border policies are in direct correlation to the sex trafficking of children. 

She tied the corrupt Biden website change to the Department of Health and Human Services, which lost track of nearly 85,000 migrant children released into government custody. 

The sudden website changes come as Biden's ongoing border crisis wreaks havoc on the U.S. According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics, the number of unaccompanied children at the border has gone from 33,239 in the fiscal year 2020 to more than 146,000 in the fiscal year 2021 and 152,000 in the fiscal year 2022. In 2023, border patrol agents have encountered more than 70,000 encounters.

Heritage Foundation Vice President of Domestic Policy Roger Severino compared Republicans to Democrats, saying the Right directs more resources to child and human sex trafficking while the Left pulls back. 

"They treat it almost as a distraction from some things they consider to be more important," Severino said. "The fact that these issues get pulled back under Democratic administrations is contemptible." 

It is important to note that it is a taxing process to change information that appears on the DOJ's website; Severino pointed out that these changes went through several review layers.

