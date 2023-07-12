Hypocritical Anti-2A Democrat Mayor Under Fire After Texts Reveal Her True Stance On Gun-Control

Democrat St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones' real stance on gun-control is revealed after private text messages admitted the Leftist-tactic doesn't work to curb mass shootings.

Jones's office is reportedly in "damage control mode" after the anti-Second Amendment mayor privately confessed that gun control is ineffective, saying, "Chicago has strict gun laws as well, but that doesn't deter gun violence."

Instead, Jones claimed "investing in the people" is a better alternative, according to a group text message sent to her father and advisor Richard Callow on March 21.

Her text messages contradict her public statements in June following a mass shooting, saying, "Our state's lax gun laws make our challenge even more difficult" to prevent and crack down on gun violence.

"The legislature's lack of action on gun safety laws encourages the proliferation of guns on our streets and puts our responding officers directly in harm's way," Jones said less than a month ago.

The Democrat also joined other liberal cities in declaring June 3 as "Gun Violence Awareness Day," where Jones argued the so-called "need" to expand background checks to all gun sales, regulate assault weapons, and pass a federal red flag law.

Following the release of Jones' private text messages, her office attempted to go into "damage control mode," clarifying the Democrat's stance on gun control.

"Gun laws are just one part of the solution," Jones spokesman Nick Desideri said. "There's a difference between deterring behavior and making it harder to get firearms and weaponry; for example, there's no doubt that gun laws in the blue region around Newark help reduce violence as opposed to here."

The Biden Administration has been vocal in its fight to restrict Americans' firearms rights. President Joe Biden has called on Congress several times to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines while also stressing universal background checks for all gun sales.

The president used his Independence Day speech as an opportunity to push the restriction of 2A and attack Republicans for protecting Americans' constitutional right to defend themselves with a gun.