There's Another Embarrassing Update on Biden's Aid for Terrorists Pier
MSNBC's Morning Joe Segment About Biden's Strong G7 Summit Gets Demolished by European...
Apparently, New York Magazine Thinks All Black People Look Alike
The Biden Admin Is Still Withholding a Mandated Report on Iranian Sanctions
$895-Billion House Defense Bill Signals End of Biden Administration Woke Daycare for Milit...
State Department's Top Hostage Negotiator Reacts to Indictment of WSJ Journalist
How This Republican Is Protecting the Integrity of the 2024 Election
CNN Releases New Rules for Trump, Biden Debate
Biden Importing Venezuelan Gangs Into U.S.
Will Trump Be the First Republican to Win This Vote Since 1988?
The Palestinians Do Not Want a State—They Just Don't Want the Jews to...
Fracturing Thwaites Ice-Shelf--Just a Normal Function of Nature
The Middle Class Built America. They Now Take a Backseat to Illegal Immigrants.
The Palestinians Do Not Want a State- They Just Do Not Want the...
Tipsheet

Bill Maher Pinpoints the One Issue That's Going to Get Dems 'F**ked on Election Day'

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 15, 2024 2:00 PM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher’s transition from being the Left’s comedic katana to slash Republicans to now being one of the most vocal critics of ‘wokeism’ has been a trip to watch. It seems the HBO host has more fire directed at his side of the aisle than that of the GOP, though he still has plenty to say. Yet, for now, Maher is torching liberals’ inane tendencies from free speech to Israel and now immigration. 

Advertisement

In high school, it would have been alien for the HBO host to have a segment where he appears to support the Republican position more. It’s not a one-off thing. He mentioned this last week, too, when he noted that the immigration levels in this country are out of control. Quotas should be set and appeared stunned by the seismic shift in support among Latino voters. Trump is more trusted to handle the immigration crisis, which includes Hispanic voters who favor the former president over Biden by over 20 points. 

The pandering to open the borders and issue mass amnesty doesn’t even resonate with the demographic Biden and the Democrats are pandering to, and Maher sees immigration as the issue that could “get them f**ked on Election Day.” The HBO host saw how European voters in the recent EU parliament elections clearly told their elected representatives that they were uncomfortable with the current levels of immigration. The same sentiment is here, except for Democrats who want unlimited numbers allowed in, which is insane. 

Recommended

CNN Releases New Rules for Trump, Biden Debate Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

“Voters keep saying over and over again, ‘we are not comfortable with this level of immigration,’ and I understand why, it doesn't make you racist to say that,” added Maher. 

He went on to say that 62 percent of registered voters would deport all migrants living here illegally, with 64 percent of Latinos supporting giving the President authority to shut down the US borders. 

So, Democrats could be erecting a funeral pyre for their own political agenda come November, though there’s plenty of voter data staring at them, clearly stating their agenda is wrong. 

However, I won’t stop the Left from walking into the meat grinder.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Releases New Rules for Trump, Biden Debate Sarah Arnold
MSNBC's Morning Joe Segment About Biden's Strong G7 Summit Gets Demolished by European Press Matt Vespa
Are the Dark Ages Returning? Mark Lewis
Kamala Harris' Popularity Plummets to New Low Sarah Arnold
We Can and Must Adjust to Climate Change – and Not Kill Billions Paul Driessen
Apparently, New York Magazine Thinks All Black People Look Alike Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Releases New Rules for Trump, Biden Debate Sarah Arnold
Advertisement