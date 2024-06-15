MSNBC's Morning Joe Goes Full 'Baghdad Bob' Over Biden's Disastrous G7 Summit

If you watched this Morning Joe segment on MSNBC, you’d think no American president had ever had a successful outing with foreign leaders until Joe Biden was elected. The media and Democrats are engaging in a full-court press after capturing numerous videos of Biden looking aloof and wandering off. The president’s campaign went so far as to call the clips misinformation. Joe Scarborough echoed that sentiment, claiming the unflattering images of the president looking absolutely lost were “cheap fakes.”

Morning Joe heralds Biden's performance at G7 despite "cheap fakes" & "vicious lies" that he appeared lost & confused.

"Even critics were saying that he did a strong job, very good job representing the United States" pic.twitter.com/OQ13Du5KS8 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2024

There’s a problem with this pivot: the European media saw the same thing, and they were all over Biden’s cognitive decline. So, for all the shouting about how fit Biden is, the European press obliterated that talking point in less than a day:

Across the European media, the news is all about Biden’s obvious dementia on display at the G7. I don’t think anyone seriously expects he’ll serve another 4 years, let alone live another 4 years. pic.twitter.com/xYnwLsEnu0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 14, 2024

Everyone can see it. It’s not a secret, nor is it controversial. Eighty-six percent think Joe Biden is too old to run again. You don’t get a consensus like that if a healthy share of voters hasn’t seen that this man can’t do the job. Biden’s approvals are so terrible that FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver irritated liberals by suggesting that maybe Joe should quit the race.

Also, even progressive reporters like Glenn Greenwald noted how this MSNBC segment was more akin to North Korean propaganda, so these media tricks aren’t going to work. Joe is old, degraded, and out of his depth.