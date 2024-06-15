There's Another Embarrassing Update on Biden's Aid for Terrorists Pier
MSNBC's Morning Joe Goes Full 'Baghdad Bob' Over Biden's Disastrous G7 Summit

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  June 15, 2024 7:00 AM
If you watched this Morning Joe segment on MSNBC, you’d think no American president had ever had a successful outing with foreign leaders until Joe Biden was elected. The media and Democrats are engaging in a full-court press after capturing numerous videos of Biden looking aloof and wandering off. The president’s campaign went so far as to call the clips misinformation. Joe Scarborough echoed that sentiment, claiming the unflattering images of the president looking absolutely lost were “cheap fakes.” 

There’s a problem with this pivot: the European media saw the same thing, and they were all over Biden’s cognitive decline. So, for all the shouting about how fit Biden is, the European press obliterated that talking point in less than a day:

Everyone can see it. It’s not a secret, nor is it controversial. Eighty-six percent think Joe Biden is too old to run again. You don’t get a consensus like that if a healthy share of voters hasn’t seen that this man can’t do the job. Biden’s approvals are so terrible that FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver irritated liberals by suggesting that maybe Joe should quit the race. 

Also, even progressive reporters like Glenn Greenwald noted how this MSNBC segment was more akin to North Korean propaganda, so these media tricks aren’t going to work. Joe is old, degraded, and out of his depth.

