Tipsheet

DeSantis Says 'Bidenomics' Fuels a 'Politicized Economy'

Sarah Arnold
July 10, 2023
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis was highly critical of President Joe Biden's "Bidenomics" plan that would supposedly bring the U.S. economy back to life. 

However, DeSantis says it is all smoke and mirrors. 

With Biden in office, Americans pay more for everything— food, gas, living. The presidential hopeful argued that "Bidenomics" needs to be tossed out. 

"You have to get spending under control," he said. "You pay more for everything, your standard of living declines, and you have less freedom, but the government has much more power, and they want to wield that power over the economy to advance a very liberal political agenda."

According to the Biden Administration, "Bidenomics" is the idea that the government must rebuild the economy from the "middle out and bottom-up," which the president has repeatedly said while on the campaign trail. 

But DeSantis believes Biden's plan fuels a "politicized economy."

"It just doesn't work," the governor argued. "We need to rip up all the bureaucratic excess to unleash some of the creative forces in our economy. And we do need a better education system. Stop with the indoctrination, and let's focus on producing people, maybe with a college degree, but also with vocational skills that can be a part of a new era of advanced manufacturing as we look to rebuild our industrial base." 

Rolled out in late June, "Bidenomics" harvests the same policies that Republicans argue are why the country faces record-high inflation. 

In addition, DeSantis said one of the first things on his agenda, if elected, will be to "rip up Biden's Green New Deal" and embrace American domestic energy. 

"This could be a huge source of national security, economic vitality; it can build our industrial base," he added. "I think ultimately, Biden's policies and Bidenomics are really about making the average person poorer and reducing their standard of living. That is not the way you go about it." 

