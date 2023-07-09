Republican Accuses KJP of 'Deliberately Telling Lies' to Cover Up White House Cocaine Story

All hell broke loose at the White House this week when cocaine was discovered in the West Wing, causing speculation that it belongs to a Biden family member.

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got testy with reporters who demanded an answer on whether the bag of cocaine found on the premises belonged to anyone in the Biden family— specifically, President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, who is a cocaine addict.

She called it "irresponsible reporting" to allege the drug belonged to the Democratic family.

However, Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif) is bashing Jean-Pierre and others in the White House for "deliberately telling lies."

"This administration is constantly making up new lies and not being held accountable for those lies," Issa told Lawrence Jones Cross Country. "The White House press person and others are deliberately telling lies and not being held accountable."

Issa-- a member of the House Oversight Committee-- promised that FBI Director Christopher Wray would be questioned about the cocaine incident early next week.

"It is going to be asked of him, are you seriously investigating coke in the White House, or is that something you're simply going to say is somebody else's job," Issa continued.

The Republican made it aware that before Hunter Biden began spending time at the White House, cocaine had never been an issue.

"I'm cynical," Issa added. "How is it that we've never had cocaine in the White House until we have somebody with a record of using cocaine who was in the White House just about the same time?"

He also said that while Congress does not have the power to indict anyone over the issue, it can force the truth to be revealed to the American people.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-KY) launched an investigation into the "mysterious" discovery of cocaine at the White House.

The next step is for the Secret Service to provide a staff-level briefing by next Friday, July 14. Comer criticized the "unacceptable" failure of the agency, saying the incident raises concerns about the level of security maintained at the White House.