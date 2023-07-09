Liberals Fear Monger Americans Into Not Seeing 'Sound of Freedom,' New Movie Exposing Child Trafficking

Despite what liberal media wants you to think, the new hit film "Sound of Freedom" isn't about QAnon conspiracy theories or white supremacy.

The anti-child-trafficking movie— released on the Fourth of July— dives deep into the disturbing world of child pedophilia— which the Left has sought to suppress Americans from.

CNN host Abby Phillip had Mike Rothschild on so that he can fear monger Americans into not seeing the movie, which he claims is created out of a "moral panic" and "QAnon concepts."

Rothschild accused Jim Caviezel— the story's protagonist depicting DHS agent Tim Ballard— of embracing Q Anon theories. Specifically, a version that maintains the idea that elites drink the blood of children to imbibe the alleged chemical "adrenochrome."

"He's openly using its catchphrases and its concepts. He's speaking at Q Anon conventions. And this film is being marketed to either specific Q Anon believers or people who believe all of the same tenets as Q Anon but claim they don't know what it is," Rothschild said.

Rothschild accused the movie— based on true events— of being created out of "bogus statistics" and fear.

However, the statistics are real, and millions of children are trafficked daily.

In 2013 Ballard quit his job as a DHS special agent to establish Operation Underground Railroad— which helps rescue trafficked children from sex slavery and exploitation worldwide. He said child trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world.

"$150 billion is made every year off the backs of slaves, including millions of children who are enslaved," Ballard said.

To put Rothschild's comments into perspective, CNN is home to some journalists involved in child sex crimes, such as former producer John Griffin, who was sentenced to 19 yearsin prison for coercing a woman online to bring her nine-year-old daughter to Vermont to engage in sexual acts.