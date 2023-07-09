Did You Notice What Was Off About The Today Show's Headline for Its...
CA Students to Face 'Restorative Justice' After Misgendering Incident
Ben & Jerry's Probably Regrets Calling for 'Stolen Land' to Be Returned to...
Of Course Hunter Biden Is A Suspect, He’s A Degenerate
The Jobs Nobody Wants
Ben & Jerry’s Has a Brain Freeze as Tribe Takes Them Up On...
Iran's Opposition Gains Ground: The Case for Western Support
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 173: Part Three – Flawed Bible Characters Blessed...
Here's Why DeSantis Decided to Run For President In 2024 and Not 2028
Biden Says Ukraine's War With Russia Must End Before the Country Can Join...
Why Democrats Are Fuming Over Abbott's Plan to Stop Illegal Aliens
Even the NYT Is Calling Biden Out for His 'Cold Shoulder and Heart'...
How Medicare’s Prescription Drug ‘Negotiation’ Provisions Will Harm Patients
Republicans Signal Support to End Birthright Citizenship For Children of Illegal Aliens
Tipsheet

Liberals Fear Monger Americans Into Not Seeing 'Sound of Freedom,' New Movie Exposing Child Trafficking

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 09, 2023 4:00 PM
Courtesy of Angel Studios Inc.

Despite what liberal media wants you to think, the new hit film "Sound of Freedom" isn't about QAnon conspiracy theories or white supremacy. 

The anti-child-trafficking movie— released on the Fourth of July— dives deep into the disturbing world of child pedophilia— which the Left has sought to suppress Americans from.

CNN host Abby Phillip had Mike Rothschild on so that he can fear monger Americans into not seeing the movie, which he claims is created out of a "moral panic" and "QAnon concepts." 

Rothschild accused Jim Caviezel— the story's protagonist depicting DHS agent Tim Ballard— of embracing Q Anon theories. Specifically, a version that maintains the idea that elites drink the blood of children to imbibe the alleged chemical "adrenochrome."

"He's openly using its catchphrases and its concepts. He's speaking at Q Anon conventions. And this film is being marketed to either specific Q Anon believers or people who believe all of the same tenets as Q Anon but claim they don't know what it is," Rothschild said. 

Rothschild accused the movie— based on true events— of being created out of "bogus statistics" and fear. 

However, the statistics are real, and millions of children are trafficked daily.

In 2013 Ballard quit his job as a DHS special agent to establish Operation Underground Railroad— which helps rescue trafficked children from sex slavery and exploitation worldwide. He said child trafficking is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise in the world. 

Recommended

Ben & Jerry’s Has a Brain Freeze as Tribe Takes Them Up On the Offer To Turn Over Their Land Brad Slager

"$150 billion is made every year off the backs of slaves, including millions of children who are enslaved," Ballard said. 

To put Rothschild's comments into perspective, CNN is home to some journalists involved in child sex crimes, such as former producer John Griffin, who was sentenced to 19 yearsin prison for coercing a woman online to bring her nine-year-old daughter to Vermont to engage in sexual acts. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ben & Jerry’s Has a Brain Freeze as Tribe Takes Them Up On the Offer To Turn Over Their Land Brad Slager
WSJ Columnist: What the Hell Is Merrick Garland Doing? Matt Vespa
Here's Why DeSantis Decided to Run For President In 2024 and Not 2028 Sarah Arnold
Why Democrats Are Fuming Over Abbott's Plan to Stop Illegal Aliens Sarah Arnold
Ben & Jerry's Probably Regrets Calling for 'Stolen Land' to Be Returned to Native Americans Julio Rosas
CA Students to Face 'Restorative Justice' After Misgendering Incident Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Ben & Jerry’s Has a Brain Freeze as Tribe Takes Them Up On the Offer To Turn Over Their Land Brad Slager