Tipsheet

The Trump/DeSantis Feud Hasn't Slowed Down Just Yet

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 07, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

Former President Trump’s attacks on his 2024 presidential rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have yet to slow down— and the governor is giving it right back. 

During the Iowa Farmers for Trump event, the former president spent much of the time criticizing DeSantis for his stance on China, claiming he sided with communists. 

“DeSanctus opposed my China tariffs, the ones where I gave you $28 billion, by the way, and that was just a small portion of what we took in,” Trump said. “We took in hundreds of billions of dollars from China. Do you think they like me? Not too much? Very simply DeSanctus sided with the communists in China; I sided with the farmers in America. Does that sound good? That's good. I'm gonna use that again. I like that, right? Now, I've always been with the farmers.”

However, Maggie Haberman from the New York Times pointed out that the “Farmers for Trump” hats being distributed at the event were made in Bangladesh. 

Critics of the 45th president noted how Trump’s “Make America Great” campaign contradicts his rally merchandise— which is often not made in the U.S. 

In May, DeSantis signed a law banning China from purchasing property in Florida. 

The governor described the las as a “crackdown on Communist China,” which will prevent foreign entities and officers from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Syria from buying farmland or any property within 10 miles of any military installation, seaport, airport, power plant, water treatment facility or any other location deemed critical infrastructure.

During a press conference, DeSantis said that “Florida is taking action to stand against the United States’ greatest geopolitical threat,”— the Chinese Communist Party. 

