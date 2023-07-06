Eric Holder Attacks the Judge Who Halted Big Tech Censorship
Why the Biden White House's Response to Their Cocaine Fiasco Is Unbelievable
The Narrative Against the Supreme Court's Affirmative Action Ruling Just Imploded
Former Superstar Congresswoman Might Run Again in 2024
The NY Times Delivers Misinfo to Battle Misinfo
CDC Claims Transgenders Can 'Chestfeed' Babies
Facebook Shadow Banned Tucker Carlson 'Anti-Vaccine' Video At the Request of the Biden...
Asa Hutchinson Is In Danger of Not Getting Enough Donors to Make the...
MTG Voted Out of House Freedom Caucus
The Associated Press Commemorated the 4th of July by Looking to Further Sow...
Four Illegal Migrants, Including an Infant, Died Trying to Cross the Rio Grande
Kristi Noem Slams Ben & Jerry’s Message Calling for Return of ‘Stolen’ Mount...
Is Larry Hogan Running for President After All?
Here's How the Illegal-Alien Child Rapist Who Impregnated a 10-Year-Old Ohio Girl Is...
Tipsheet

Casey DeSantis Joins Her Husband In the Fight to Protect the US From the Left’s Radical Agenda

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 06, 2023 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is set to launch a nationwide Mamas for DeSantis movement as part of Governor Ron DeSantis’s pro-parents agenda. 

Her first solo appearance of the campaign cycle promises to mobilize millions as the largest movement of parents in our nation’s political history. Following her husband’s footsteps, Casey plans to empower women and mothers and protect them from the radical Left. 

The DeSantis family vows to fight back against the Democrat's progressive propaganda that aims to indoctrinate and brainwash children. 

“We have been told that we must deny truth...back down… and look the other way. But enough is enough. When you come after our kids, we fight back. Because there’s nothing we won’t do to protect our children,” Casey said in her video. 

The Florida governor’s wife praised her husband’s efforts that allowed children to remain innocent and grow up, playing outside and learning basic materials, such as math and reading, instead of progressive learning lessons that make kids believe they are oppressed or foreign, the wrong gender that God created them to be? 

“They’re not yours. We will not allow you to exploit their innocence to advance your agenda. We are no longer silent. We are united. And we have finally found our fighter,” she continued.

Casey has been seen as a major political advantage to DeSantis in the 2024 presidential election. 

Recommended

The Narrative Against the Supreme Court's Affirmative Action Ruling Just Imploded Matt Vespa

Last year her Mamas for DeSantis program exceeded the one million goals and mobilized up to 1.1 million mamas supporting Governor Ron DeSantis for re-election. Post, she and DeSantis have worked to keep Florida free and safe for children and families. 

DeSantis’s family-first initiatives for Florida children and parents attracted support in every part of the state. As a result, the governor won female voters by 9 percent.


Tags: RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Narrative Against the Supreme Court's Affirmative Action Ruling Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Our Alleged President Is a Corrupt Scumbag and the Ruling Class Is OK With That Kurt Schlichter
Cocainegate Just Got Even Stranger Spencer Brown
Why the Biden White House's Response to Their Cocaine Fiasco Is Unbelievable Matt Vespa
Dan Bongino Explains Why There's 'Zero Chance' WH Cocaine Brought in by Anyone Other Than Family Leah Barkoukis
The Bidens' Existential Threats to the American Rule of Law Victor Davis Hanson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
The Narrative Against the Supreme Court's Affirmative Action Ruling Just Imploded Matt Vespa