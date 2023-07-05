White House Doubles Down on Social Media Censorship
Tipsheet

Americans Increasingly Oppose 'Bidenomics' Despite the WH Touting It's So-Called 'Plan'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 05, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Joe Biden launched his "Bidenomcis" tour despite half Americans claiming he made them financially worse off. 

According to a Fox News poll, Biden had a 60 percent disproval rating regarding the economy, while a Daily Mail poll found that 52 percent of Americans believe they are drowning in debt since Biden took office. 

Biden and a team of top Cabinet officials will travel across the country over the next two days to brag about his so-called "plan" that will supposedly bring the U.S. economy back to health. 

However, Biden isn't necessarily a man of action, and his promises rarely come to fruition. 

This week, the 80-year-old president will travel to South Carolina to announce new spending on clean energy manufacturing. 

The communications director for the White House, Ben LaBolt, said that Bidenomics would be a chance for the president to tout his so-called "accomplishments" to Americans. 

"You aren't done hearing about Bidenomics," LaBolt told Fox News Digital. [Biden will be] highlighting how the president's economic plan is investing in America and increasing competition to lower costs for hardworking families."

Bidenomics was defined as "growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top down."

The White House believes Biden is not getting the credit he deserves regarding the economy. However, Republicans argue against the president's plan, calling it an "economic disaster.

"Inflation is less than half—less than half of what it was a year ago—and that inflation caused by Russia and by the war in Ukraine and what was going on," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif) said. 

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data, grocery prices have increased by 20 percent, gas prices are up by 51 percent, and electricity prices have increased by 22 percent since Biden took office.

