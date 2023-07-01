Biden Taken Apart for Greatest 'Denial Psychosis in History'
Tipsheet

Trans Biden Official Claims Gov't Does Not 'Belong' In Gender Treatments

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  July 01, 2023 2:45 PM
Caroline Brehman/Pool via AP

The Biden Administration's transgender health official Rachel Levine argued that government should not have a say in a child's choice to castrate themselves through the Left's radical woke push. 

During an interview with the Washington Post on health equity "to eliminate barriers to health care," Levine attacked several Republican-led bills to protect children from being mutilated and brainwashed by the Democratic Party's progressive agenda. 

"Well, it is very challenging for health equity for the LGBTQI+ community, and these politically and ideologically motivated laws and actions are harming youth, particularly transgender youth, their families, and even their providers who are under siege in many parts of this country," Levine said. 

He claimed that the government is interfering with the relationship between so-called "expert" physicians and children. 

The transgender said restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors are "challenging for health equity for the LGBTQI+ community," especially those "harming transgender youth, their families, and even their providers who are under siege in many parts of this country."

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked the Biden Administration for using Levine as a prop to push their radical agenda, calling him "a fat guy in a Halloween costume who somehow became a federal health minister." 

"]Levine] transitioned later in life into an overweight, middle-aged woman. Both wound up working as high-level officials in the Joe Biden Administration. Their teammates at their all-boys school in Boston probably wouldn't have protected any of that," Carlson added. 

Earlier this week, Levine called for Pride Month to be extended to a whole "summer of pride" in a video on behalf of the federal government.

At the White House's largest Pride event, President Joe Biden promised to print more money that will go directly to fund damaging, life-alternating sex-change surgeries for kids. 

Tags: WOKE

