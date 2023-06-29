RFK Jr: 'I'm Proud That Trump Likes Me,' Another Reason Dems Want to Silence Biden's Challenger

Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. refused to give into the woke mob, declining to spew hate toward former President Trump.

During a town hall hosted by News Nation, Kennedy took the high road and said he would not attack other candidates as the Left repeatedly does.

"Here's what I'm not going to do in this race," Kennedy said. "I'm not going to attack other people personally. I don't think it's good for our country. And what I'm trying to do in this race is bring people together, trying to bridge the divide between Americans."

Despite not agreeing with Trump on most issues, the Democrat said he was pleased to hear the 45th president liked him.

"I'm proud that President Trump likes me even though I don't agree with him on most of his issues," Kennedy said. "Because I don't want to alienate people. I want to bring people together. I'm proud that all these people like me and that I have independent supporters and Democratic supporters, and that I'm able to – you know, every Democrat says, 'I want to end the polarization.' But how do you do that without talking to people that don't agree with you? How do you do that without appealing to people? My purpose is to find the issues and values we have in common."

Earlier this week, Trump advised Kennedy— who is challenging President Joe Biden in the 2024 primary, telling him to "hang in" there, adding that he's a common sense guy.

Kennedy had become a threat to the Democratic Party— who accused him of not being on their side.

The candidate has been outspoken about several Leftist agendas, such as vaccines and comparing the authoritarian Covid-19 mask mandates to Nazi experiments. Democrats have labeled him an "anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist" who doesn't need to depend on Biden to keep his campaign relevant.

Left-leaning media networks are also accusing him of not being a "real" Democrat who has often made appearances on conservative outlets such as Tucker Carlson's Fox News show and Elon Musk's Twitter space discussions.

"In politics, you're defined by the company you keep," NBC News said. "And Kennedy's company — Elon Musk, Joe Rogan, Fox News — isn't today's Democratic Party."

Right-leaning outlets have repeatedly rushed to get Kennedy on their shows because he criticizes Biden and several Democratic policies. Although he is not a Republican, he is helping conservatives spin the narrative so the Right can focus on the issues most appealing to Republican voters.

Kennedy is also set to address the pro-parental rights group "Moms For Liberty" alongside Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) fight against the Left's progressive agenda.

"The man's views simply aren't those of a Democrat's circa 2024," the Intelligencer claimed—most likely because he supports parents having a say in what their children are learning and refuses to force Americans to receive a vaccine against their will, which has no guarantee there won't be long term side effects.

However, Kennedy is still a Democrat at heart and shares many traditional liberal ideas with the Left.

RFK Jr: "I'm proud that President Trump likes me ... I want to bring people together." pic.twitter.com/ui8XLXKnZx — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 29, 2023



