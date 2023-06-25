Harris Attacks 'Extremists' In Roe Speech, Claims Republicans Created a 'Health Care Crisis'

During a speech marking the first anniversary of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris attacked "so-called extremist leaders" for taking away women's "freedom" to kill an unborn baby.

"How dare they," Harris began her speech to a crowd gathered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Democrat criticized the Supreme Court "extremists" in Congress for enacting bans that protect the rights of an unborn baby, claiming they have created a "health care crisis in America."

Harris took shot after shot at pro-life Republicans who safeguard the nuclear family and aim to protect children from the Left's radical indoctrination.

"This fight is not only about people in one particular state; these extremists plan to take their agenda national. And that agenda, by the way, goes way beyond reproductive rights," Harris said. "Many of these same folks attack the right to vote, which prevents the teaching of America's history."

Harris claimed the Republican leaders who have enacted abortion bans in their states "don't even understand how a woman's body actually works," adding that governors, such as Gov. Ron DeSantis, who passed a six-week abortion ban, are depriving women of health care "rights."

During her speech, the vice president demanded Congress codify the protections of Roe v. Wade in federal law, claiming that the majority of Americans agree that women should have the right to terminate their unborn baby even up to the very moment of birth.

The speech was among several White House events held this month to spotlight the SCOTU's decision to overturn Roe. Abortion will likely be a significant issue dominating the 2024 presidential election for both parties.

Last week, the Biden White House hosted Democratic legislators from 41 states to discuss state-level "attacks" on reproductive rights.

However, critics of Harris's speech sparked outrage on Twitter.

Kamala, there are more important issues right now. Get back to me when I'm bored. — Walter Rose (@nrghound) June 25, 2023

Not one single law bans abortion.



They put limits on when it can be performed.



Be truthful for once....oh, wait. — WhiskeyMusingsBroadcast (@whiskey_musings) June 24, 2023

Tell me you're out of touch without telling me — Karl Gage (ProphetKG.eth) (@KarlGage) June 25, 2023

Protecting babies from abortion is not extreme.



Extreme is your position of abortions up to birth. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) June 24, 2023



