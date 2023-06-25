DeSantis Drops Video Comparing Stark Contrast of His Border Crisis Resolutions Compared to Trump's

2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (Fla) gave Americans a preview of his border policy ahead of his major announcement of how he will build the wall and end President Joe Biden's border crisis.

His video highlights the stark contrast between his border plans to secure the border and his 2024 rivals, such as former President Trump.

"We will secure the border. We will stop the cartels. We will build the wall. We will stop the invasion," the video says. "No excuses."

Although Trump was never mentioned by name in the video, the DeSantis War Room pointed out how the former president failed to make good on his promises, vowing to protect the U.S. from "dangerous criminals and deadly drugs are pouring into the country."

The video describes the border as a "complete disaster," noting that "every year it just keeps getting worse."

Pointing out that Americans are less safe every day the Biden border remains open, the video informs the audience that a record number of apprehensions of people on the terror watch list and large amounts of fentanyl are being seized.

As governor, DeSantis has signed the nation's strongest anti-illegal immigration legislation, making E-Verify mandatory for Florida employers with more than 25 employees and suspending the licenses of any Florida employer who knowingly employs illegal aliens.

He has also issued an executive order that mobilized state law enforcement and National Guard resources to aid in the interdiction of more than 10,000 migrants attempting to land on Florida's shores. DeSantis previously secured $24 million to transport illegal aliens to Martha's Vineyard and other liberal-run cities, bringing the reality of Biden's open border policies directly to the doorsteps of Democrat leaders.

"We will finally, after years and years of discussions and Republicans complaining about it, we will finally be the administration to bring this border issue to a conclusion," DeSantis told New Hampshire, voters. "We are going to shut the border down; we are going to build the border wall."

DeSantis will unveil his border security policy announcement on Monday in Eagle Pass, Texas. This area has seen some of the most robust illegal migrant traffic since 2021— making this the governor's first formal policy rollout.