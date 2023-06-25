Inspector General Slams 'Significant Misconduct' in New Report on Jeffrey Epstein's Death
And With Those Remarks, You Can See Why Kamala Harris' Poll Numbers Are...
'The What?': Presidential Hopeful Doesn't Know Who the Uyghurs Are
Did Anti-Trump Hysterics Force an NFL Player to Cancel His Charity Golf Tournament?
Joe Biden: 'I Sold a Lot of State Secrets'
The WH's Interesting Plan to Solve Kamala Harris' Historic Unpopularity
'Stone Cold Dead': Ron DeSantis Puts Cartel Operatives on Notice
RFK Jr. Sat Down With Bill Maher. One Part of the Interview Is...
'Give Us Pizza or Give Us Death!': NYC's Proposed Regulations Spark Fury
McCarthy Said Santos Shouldn't Run for Reelection. Here's How the New York Republican...
Is Pride Month Going to Turn Into...the Entire Summer?
Will Anyone Tell the American People the Truth About Ukraine?
‘Transgender’ Murderer Who Targeted a Lesbian Couple Sent to Women’s Prison
When Tyranny Wears the Mask of Tolerance
New Poll: DeSantis Is Beating Biden Handily in Key Swing States, However...
Tipsheet

DeSantis Drops Video Comparing Stark Contrast of His Border Crisis Resolutions Compared to Trump's

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 25, 2023 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

2024 GOP presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (Fla) gave Americans a preview of his border policy ahead of his major announcement of how he will build the wall and end President Joe Biden's border crisis. 

His video highlights the stark contrast between his border plans to secure the border and his 2024 rivals, such as former President Trump. 

"We will secure the border. We will stop the cartels. We will build the wall. We will stop the invasion," the video says. "No excuses."

Although Trump was never mentioned by name in the video, the DeSantis War Room pointed out how the former president failed to make good on his promises, vowing to protect the U.S. from "dangerous criminals and deadly drugs are pouring into the country."

The video describes the border as a "complete disaster," noting that "every year it just keeps getting worse." 

Pointing out that Americans are less safe every day the Biden border remains open, the video informs the audience that a record number of apprehensions of people on the terror watch list and large amounts of fentanyl are being seized.

As governor, DeSantis has signed the nation's strongest anti-illegal immigration legislation, making E-Verify mandatory for Florida employers with more than 25 employees and suspending the licenses of any Florida employer who knowingly employs illegal aliens. 

Recommended

And With Those Remarks, You Can See Why Kamala Harris' Poll Numbers Are Abysmal Matt Vespa

He has also issued an executive order that mobilized state law enforcement and National Guard resources to aid in the interdiction of more than 10,000 migrants attempting to land on Florida's shores. DeSantis previously secured $24 million to transport illegal aliens to Martha's Vineyard and other liberal-run cities, bringing the reality of Biden's open border policies directly to the doorsteps of Democrat leaders. 

"We will finally, after years and years of discussions and Republicans complaining about it, we will finally be the administration to bring this border issue to a conclusion," DeSantis told New Hampshire, voters. "We are going to shut the border down; we are going to build the border wall."

DeSantis will unveil his border security policy announcement on Monday in Eagle Pass, Texas. This area has seen some of the most robust illegal migrant traffic since 2021— making this the governor's first formal policy rollout. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And With Those Remarks, You Can See Why Kamala Harris' Poll Numbers Are Abysmal Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened to the Bodies When the Titanic Submersible Imploded Matt Vespa
New Poll: DeSantis Is Beating Biden Handily in Key Swing States, However... Guy Benson
Joe Biden: 'I Sold a Lot of State Secrets' Matt Vespa
The WH's Interesting Plan to Solve Kamala Harris' Historic Unpopularity Julio Rosas
It Looks Like U.S. Attorney David Weiss and AG Merrick Garland May Have Deceived Congress Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
And With Those Remarks, You Can See Why Kamala Harris' Poll Numbers Are Abysmal Matt Vespa