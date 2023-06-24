Biden Admin Releases Declassified Report on COVID Origins
Tipsheet

Putin Flees Moscow As Potential Coup Gets Underway

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 24, 2023 10:30 AM
Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

As a plane belonging to Russian President Vladimir Putin fled Moscow flying to St. Petersburg, Kremlin attempted to quiet an “armed rebellion” from Wagner mercenaries threatening to weaken the country’s army in the Ukrainian war.

Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin announced early Saturday morning that he and his troops reached the city of Rostov-on-Don.

Via social media, Prigozhin posted a video showing he arrived in the city, which is home to the Russian military headquarters overseeing the war in Ukraine. However, it is unclear how he entered the town, which is currently under tight security. 

Prigozhin’s arrival marks the first real threat to Putin’s control in over two decades— which he called a “stab in the back.”

“All those who prepared the rebellion will suffer inevitable punishment," Putin said. "The armed forces and other government agencies have received the necessary orders."

Prigozhin and the defense ministry have recently been arguing, with him accusing Russian military officials of withholding his troops of weapons and ammunition.

“This is not a military coup, but a march of justice," Prigozhin said on Friday. “The evil embodied by the country’s military leadership must be stopped."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the rebellion on Saturday, pointing out the "stupidity” of Russia’s government and claiming its “weakness” has been exposed. 

According to reports, armed rebels with the Wagner Group are moving north through Russia, appearing to be heading toward Moscow.

Wagner troops are reportedly moving through Vorenezh Oblast— a city 300 miles north of Rostov-on-Don. An intelligence update from the U.K. Ministry of Defense suggested Wagner units are "almost certainly aiming to get to Moscow." 

"With very limited evidence of fighting between Wagner and Russian security forces, some have likely remained passive, acquiescing to Wagner," the Ministry of Defense said. 

BBC reported that a Wagner convoy with armed vehicles was also seen traveling north on the M4 motorway, which connects Voronezh and Moscow in the Lipetsk region.

The regional governor, Igor Artamonov, said Wagner is moving "equipment" in the region and has asked residents to stay home and avoid traveling.

