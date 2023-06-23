It's Always Been About 'The Big Guy'
Tipsheet

Chris Christie Booed By Crowd After Attacking Trump

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 23, 2023 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Republicans continue to stand by former President Trump’s side after a Republican fired shots at the 2024 candidate. 

During the annual Faith and Freedom Coalition’s Road to Majority Policy Conference, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) was booed by a crowd after attacking Trump, saying in response, “You can boo all you want.”

Christie claimed that Trump destroyed the U.S. and let down millions of Americans, which— according to the former governor— is the reason he decided to run for president. 

“He has let us down because he’s unwilling — he’s unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made,” Christie said. 

The Republican accused Trump of failing to lead the U.S. down a better road, adding that the former president needs to take accountability for the issues he has caused for the country. 

“Any of the faults that he has, and any of the things he’s done. And that is not leadership, everybody. That is a failure of leadership,” he continued. 

The crowd’s response to Christie’s attacks toward the conservative candidate reveals that the event was majority a pro-Trump environment. 

Earlier this month, Trump criticized Christie after the former governor compared Trump to the Harry Potter villain “Voldemort.”

In response, Trump accused Christie of being a failed governor, mocking his weight with a doctored photo of the former governor seated at a buffet table. 

“Nobody had a clue of what he was talking about. Hard to watch and boring, but that’s what you get from a failed Governor (New Jersey) who left office with a 7% approval rating and then got run out of New Hampshire. This time, it won’t be any different!” Trump posted to Truth Social. 

