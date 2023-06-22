Biden Blows Past Deadline to Release Declassified Info on COVID Origins
Tipsheet

Twitter Mocks Biden After He Awkwardly Puts Hand Down During Indian National Anthem

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 22, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

He did it again, ladies and gentlemen— President Joe Biden made a mockery of the United States by forgetting what the nation’s National Anthem sounds like. 

Biden, who has a long history of making public gaffes, placed his hand over his heart for nearly 20 seconds as the Indian national anthem played before he realized it wasn’t America’s national anthem. 

When he finally was aware of his obvious mistake, Biden slowly lowered his hand, hoping no one would notice. 

According to the rule of thumb with the Indian national anthem, both hands must be completely straight, parallel to each other while the song plays.

The 80-year-old president also addressed India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Mr. President” during an awkward exchange. 

Twitter users mocked the president’s ability to recognize the U.S.’s national anthem, which is probably because Biden is so worried about not rocking any boats with foreign countries, especially ones from which he is making millions of money. 

