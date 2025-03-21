Trump Suspended Funding for Penn Over the Lia Thomas Fiasco. Here's How His Teammates Responded.

This week, Townhall covered how President Donald Trump’s administration paused funding for the University of Pennsylvania for allowing transgender athletes, namely, Will “Lia” Thomas, to compete against women.

On X, the White House revealed that $175 million in funding has been stopped for the university.

When Trump took office, he signed an executive order banning men from women’s sports. In remarks from the White House, Trump vowed to rip away funding from universities that defy the order, as Townhall covered.

Over the years, Townhall extensively reported how Penn allowed Thomas, a grown man, to invade women’s private spaces and compete on the women’s swim team. Women bravely spoke out about this, even after the school’s athletic department went to lengths to try to silence them.

Now, several of Thomas’ former teammates have spoken about Trump tearing funding away from the school.

The three former teammates of Thomas are Grace Estabrook, Margot Kaczorowski and Ellen Holmquist. In a joint statement shared with Fox News Digital through the Independent Council for Women’s Sports (ICONS), the women lauded Trump’s decision.

“We are so glad that Universities are beginning to see that there is a cost to openly harming female students on their campuses and we hope the pressure only increases. Penn and other universities within the NCAA, under NCAA policy and their own rogue leadership, have violated federal law and hurt women,” the statement read.

“They have knowingly stolen opportunities and awards from women, placed women in physical danger, and facilitated the sexual harassment of female student athletes. Every woman on a college campus and under NCAA regulations should be assured of Title IX protections. Institutions that disregard the well-being of women have to understand they don’t get to rewrite or ignore federal protections that women rely on,” the statement continued.

Last year, it was revealed that Thomas was part of a secretive legal battle in hopes of overturning a rule established by World Aquatics prohibiting males who think they’re “transgender” from competing against women.

