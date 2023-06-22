Biden Blows Past Deadline to Release Declassified Info on COVID Origins
Tipsheet

DeSantis Has A Better Chance of Beating Biden Than Trump

Sarah Arnold
June 22, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

A new poll found that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) has a better chance of beating President Joe Biden than former President Trump in the upcoming 2024 election. 

dailymail.com/J.L.Partners survey revealed that in a Biden/DeSantis matchup, the Democratic candidate would take 44 percent of the vote to 43 percent.

Other polls, such as the latest RealClearPolitics survey, found similar results— with DeSantis topping Biden by 1.3 percentage points. 

Last month, the Florida governor said he felt he was the only Republican candidate who could take on Biden in the race for the White House. 

"You have basically three people at this point that are credible in this whole thing — Biden, [former President] Trump, and me," DeSantis said. "And I think of those three; two have a chance to get elected president — Biden and me — based on all the data in the swing states, which is not great for the former president and probably insurmountable because people aren't going to change their view of him." 

The poll also found that DeSantis holds an edge over the president among Independents— 43 to 38 percent. 

Meanwhile, DeSantis was recently asked if so many Republican candidates running for president is problematic for him. In response, the Florida superstar dismissed such claims. 

"The only reason I'm running is to win and deliver on these promises," DeSantis said. "That's the only reason. I'm not trying to get my name out there. I don't want to get some contributorship from one of these media outlets. I don't care about any of that. We're running to win and deliver." 

The governor's comments echo previous remarks where he vowed to be a candidate that takes action rather than someone who wants his name in the headlines. 

Many have voiced concerns that Trump's mounting legal woes spell trouble for his chances of being elected, while Biden's old age and repeated public gaffes have Americans yearning for fresh blood in D.C.

