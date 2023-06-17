Hillary Clinton Doesn't Even Bother to Deny She Got Away With Classified Docs Scandal

Failed Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton cackled at the fact that she got away with her classified documents scandal while former President Trump faces damning prosecution by her party.

When asked about the difference between her scandal and Trump's, Clinton didn't deny the special treatment she received, seemingly amused that she could be compared to the 45th president.

"That's a really good question; I can't figure that one out," the Democrat joked.

Pod Save America host asked her about the Republicans who accuse Clinton of being the center of a double standard, claiming the GOP's response to the issue is "absurd."

"I do think it's — odd — let's just say, to the point of being absurd, how that is their only response," Clinton said. "They refuse to read the indictment, they refuse to engage with the facts, there's nothing new about that, and what they refuse to admit is this is on a track about him, not about anybody else, no matter how much else they try to confuse people."

Clinton was then asked her thoughts on Trump's second indictment, to which she chuckled, saying, "You're kidding!"

"I have a lot of reactions to it," Clinton continued. "And I think the best reaction publicly is, you know, let's see it unfold, and let's see what happens."

Unaware of her own illegal actions, the failed Democrat said that Trump has entered "dangerous territory" by allegedly keeping top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

When serving in the Obama Administration, the former Secretary of State used private email and personal devices to store classified information— which generally would constitute a reason to press criminal charges. However, Clinton received a slap on the wrist.

She continued to ignore questions regarding the difference between the FBI's treatment of her and Trump. Instead, Clinton accused Republicans of being in a cult for their support of Trump.

"If you watched any of the news programs this weekend, I mean, their efforts to defend this man are truly beyond anything that I ever thought possible in our country," she added. "It's more of a cult than a political party at this point."