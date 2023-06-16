DeSantis Claims Trump Has Gone 'Soft' On Abortion

2024 Presidential candidate Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) criticized former President Trump's recent stance on abortion, claiming he has taken a backseat on this issue.

DeSantis said he was surprised by his 2024 rival's reaction to the Florida governor's six-week abortion ban, which would bar women from getting the procedure once a heartbeat can be detected.

"I was really surprised because he's a Florida resident," DeSantis said in an interview set to air on The 700 Club. "I thought he would compliment the fact that we were able to do the heartbeat bill, which pro-lifers have wanted for a long time."

DeSantis suggested it was strange that Trump called the governor's anti-abortion bill "harsh," adding that passing the bill was a big deal for him.

The Florida superstar criticized Republican colleagues who say they are for one thing but fail to act when it comes down to it. DeSantis added that he was proud that he stuck his ground and passed a controversial bill to protect the life of an unborn baby despite national outrage.

The governor agreed that Trump was going "soft" on abortion, suggesting he will be able to win over pro-life voters in the general election.

"These are children with detectable heartbeats," DeSantis said. "And I think to do that was very humane, and I think it was something that every pro-lifer appreciates that we were able to get that done."

On the contrary, Trump claims DeSantis is "losing women, voters, like crazy" and "has a big problem with women voters" following the aftermath of the governor's heartbeat bill.

DeSantis told reporter Trey Gowdy that he is worried Democrats will federalize abortion protections, adding that he accepts that liberal states won't impose restrictions on the anti-life issue.

"I am concerned about a Democratic administration with a trifecta trying to nationalize abortion all the way up until birth," DeSantis said.