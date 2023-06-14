NYC Grand Jury Indicts Daniel Penny Over Jordan Neely's Death
Tipsheet

Elon Musk Attacks Biden WH's Use of Children to Push Its LGBTQ Agenda

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  June 14, 2023 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Billionaire Elon Musk joined Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) 2024 presidential campaign in the fight against the Biden White House's progressive LGBTQ agenda. 

The White House posted a video to Twitter celebrating the "LGBTQI+ Community" and "our kids," pushing their woke propaganda on them. 

"To the LGBTQI+ Community — the Biden-Harris Administration has your back," the tweet said, along with a video voiced by President Joe Biden showing rainbow-colored lights shining on the front of the White House.  

"The video garnered criticism when Biden can be heard saying, "These are our kids… not somebody else's kids." 

In response, Musk tweeted, "You are the government. They are NOT your kids." 

The Tesla CEO continued his protest against the Democratic Party's indoctrination of children, adding, "Our kids are not fodder for the government."

DeSantis's campaign resounded Musk's comments, reminding the Biden Administration that the government has no say in children's lives. 

The social media post came after Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the largest Pride event in White House history over the weekend. The president told the crowd of alphabet people they were the "bravest," most "inspiring" people he has ever known— leaving out service members and law enforcement who fight daily for the country. 

Twitter users echoed Musk and the DeSantis team's concerns over the LGBTQ push on children by the Biden Administration, calling it disturbing and disgusting. 


