Elon Musk Attacks Biden WH's Use of Children to Push Its LGBTQ Agenda

Billionaire Elon Musk joined Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R-Fla) 2024 presidential campaign in the fight against the Biden White House's progressive LGBTQ agenda.

The White House posted a video to Twitter celebrating the "LGBTQI+ Community" and "our kids," pushing their woke propaganda on them.

"To the LGBTQI+ Community — the Biden-Harris Administration has your back," the tweet said, along with a video voiced by President Joe Biden showing rainbow-colored lights shining on the front of the White House.

To the LGBTQI+ Community – the Biden-Harris Administration has your back. pic.twitter.com/ZlUNwWOcch — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 13, 2023

"The video garnered criticism when Biden can be heard saying, "These are our kids… not somebody else's kids."

In response, Musk tweeted, "You are the government. They are NOT your kids."

The Tesla CEO continued his protest against the Democratic Party's indoctrination of children, adding, "Our kids are not fodder for the government."

DeSantis's campaign resounded Musk's comments, reminding the Biden Administration that the government has no say in children's lives.

They are not your kids. pic.twitter.com/pgdYZOh8rz — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 13, 2023

The social media post came after Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the largest Pride event in White House history over the weekend. The president told the crowd of alphabet people they were the "bravest," most "inspiring" people he has ever known— leaving out service members and law enforcement who fight daily for the country.

Twitter users echoed Musk and the DeSantis team's concerns over the LGBTQ push on children by the Biden Administration, calling it disturbing and disgusting.

Our kids are tools for the DNC to retain power though. — JNovy The Mediocre Ninja (@Crypto_Cocktail) June 14, 2023

I love gays. Trans people are awesome. People should be free to live the lives they want. Freedom and the pursuit of happiness.



But wtaf is all this emphasis on children? This ad is clown world stuff.



My children are not your children, or the government's children. They're my… — zeus.algo (@zeus_algo) June 14, 2023

Stay away from the kids. pic.twitter.com/hlvbcDg1YG — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 14, 2023

I pictured the USA as the land of dreams. Today it’s more like a questionable reality show. — Mela Tenma (@melatenma) June 13, 2023



