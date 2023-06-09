Trump Was DJ-ing, Playing Elvis Hours After Learning of Second Indictment

Former President Trump remained in good spirits after learning the political persecution against him continues just in time for polls to show that he is leading as the top GOP 2024 contender.

According to sources close to the former president hours after news broke that he would be indicted for a second time, Trump was reportedly the life of the party at a dinner gathering held at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Per the New York Times, Trump took to the DJ booth just 90 minutes after he received the call about the news, playing music tracks by Elvis, opera singer Luciano Pavarotti, and James Brown.

He reportedly threw on a red MAGA hat and made light of a damning situation.

Perhaps it is because after Americans learned of the first politically motivated indictment against him, Trump saw his popularity among polls skyrocket— and Democrats will let Hell freeze over before giving him a chance to be the GOP nominee.

Even Left-leaning Politico admitted that the previous indictment made Republicans like him more. Over 80 percent of Republicans believed that Democrats unfairly targeted Trump and that the charges were not severe enough to uphold a criminal indictment.

On the contrary, President Joe Biden has yet to face any consequences for having several classified documents, with some labeled “top secret.”

Unsurprisingly, a poll conducted by Quinnipiac University found that 41 percent of Democrats believe the president acted “appropriately” in handling the records.

Pollsters told CNBC that although most Americans are troubled by the classified documents found in Biden’s home and office, it should not warrant a criminal case against him.

It seems right and accurate for how the Biden justice system works under the Left’s control.